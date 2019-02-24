First Manhattan Company Has Raised Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Position by $1.12 Million as Share Value Declined; Sothebys (BID) Valuation Declined While Paradice Investment Management Has Boosted by $3.82 Million Its Position

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works (ITW) by 16.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 7,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,261 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.94M, up from 48,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $144.83. About 825,257 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has declined 21.52% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Operating Margin 25%-25.5%; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Inc expected to post earnings of $1.78 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 3%

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sothebys (BID) by 6.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 77,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $60.68M, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sothebys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.34% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $41.43. About 317,733 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has declined 27.05% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 14/05/2018 – MODIGLIANI PAINTING SELLS FOR $157.2 MILLION AT SOTHEBY’S N.Y; 09/05/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTL REALTY BRAND EXPANDS PRESENCE IN MEXICO; 08/04/2018 – Sotheby’s brings back fees for online-only auctions; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO EXITED DECK, BID, RCII IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – SOTHEBY’S 1Q REV. $195.8M, EST. $140.8M; 24/04/2018 – Art collectors, listen up. Sotheby’s will be auctioning off a Modigliani masterpiece valued at more than $150 million; 03/04/2018 – Sotheby’s Spring 2018 Hong Kong Sales Total $466.5 Million; 04/05/2018 – Collector Sues Sotheby’s to Block Basquiat Auction, Exposing Ugly Family Dispute; 03/04/2018 – Sotheby’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 40 investors sold BID shares while 59 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 43.40 million shares or 2.00% less from 44.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 5,602 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 26,020 shares. Tudor Et Al stated it has 5,907 shares. 92,672 were accumulated by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability. Landscape Ltd Liability Com stated it has 47,725 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 0% or 105,991 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0% or 8,861 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De holds 199,284 shares. Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Pnc Ser Group Inc reported 0% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Moreover, Smith Asset Mgmt Grp LP has 0.07% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 3,280 shares. Moreover, Conestoga Cap Llc has 1.85% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 1.47 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 35,479 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02M and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) by 86,404 shares to 2.01M shares, valued at $87.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novanta Inc by 220,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 846,971 shares, and cut its stake in Astronics Corp (NASDAQ:ATRO).

Since November 28, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $624,616 activity.

More notable recent Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equinor, three JVs bid to supply New York with offshore wind power – Seeking Alpha” on February 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Should Aurora Cannabis Acquire Aphria? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ArcelorMittal reportedly bids $672M for Essar power plant – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Sotheby’s said it’s expanding its New York gallery space – New York Business Journal” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sotheby’s Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call Invitation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Since December 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $26.86 million activity. 14,500 shares were sold by Hartnett John R., worth $1.99 million on Tuesday, February 5. 108,885 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) shares with value of $14.50M were sold by SANTI ERNEST SCOTT. On Tuesday, December 11 Larsen Michael M sold $7.81M worth of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 58,736 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 322 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 220.32 million shares or 1.14% less from 222.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Co reported 0.07% stake. Brinker Capital has invested 0.05% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 517,782 shares. Johnson Gru holds 0.03% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 2,311 shares. Weybosset & Management Lc stated it has 0.22% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 20,000 shares. Washington Trust Co has 0.02% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 3,218 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group Inc has 0.22% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 924,082 shares. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii invested in 0.19% or 17,201 shares. Trust Department Mb National Bank N A holds 0.15% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 10,330 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,512 shares. Maryland-based Df Dent & has invested 0.01% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Millennium Limited Liability Company stated it has 458,500 shares. 28,531 are held by Ls Ltd Liability Corporation. Amp Capital Investors accumulated 173,967 shares or 0.13% of the stock.