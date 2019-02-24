First Mercantile Trust Co Decreased Johnson Johnson (JNJ) Stake; State Street Has Raised Its Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Position

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased Johnson Johnson (JNJ) stake by 33.84% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 4,400 shares as Johnson Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 5.87%. The First Mercantile Trust Co holds 8,603 shares with $1.19 million value, down from 13,003 last quarter. Johnson Johnson now has $366.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $136.6. About 5.22 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation

State Street Corp increased Eastgroup Properties (EGP) stake by 8.66% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. State Street Corp acquired 123,467 shares as Eastgroup Properties (EGP)’s stock rose 3.79%. The State Street Corp holds 1.55M shares with $148.21M value, up from 1.43 million last quarter. Eastgroup Properties now has $3.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $106.65. About 159,901 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 10.57% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.57% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 24/05/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces 154th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.51 TO $4.61; 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP); 05/03/2018 EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10; 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.69 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 17 investors sold EGP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 33.16 million shares or 0.82% more from 32.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Qs Investors Lc has 2,105 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utd Fincl Advisers Lc owns 12,222 shares. Eii Cap Management Inc reported 0.3% stake. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.03% or 1.11 million shares. Comerica Natl Bank holds 0.04% or 47,833 shares in its portfolio. Schwab Charles Inv Mgmt stated it has 493,075 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 37 were reported by Massmutual Fsb Adv. Us Bancshares De holds 0% or 10,019 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 71,438 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 95,171 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Td Asset Incorporated reported 0.01% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Piedmont Invest, North Carolina-based fund reported 8,223 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,100 shares.

State Street Corp decreased China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) stake by 33,200 shares to 61,833 valued at $1.07M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Lennox International Inc (NYSE:LII) stake by 1,412 shares and now owns 1.30 million shares. Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) was reduced too.

Since October 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.62 million activity. WOOD BRENT sold $599,723 worth of stock. $25,612 worth of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) was sold by BAILEY H C JR. $995,675 worth of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) was sold by COLEMAN JOHN F.

Among 4 analysts covering EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EastGroup Properties had 4 analyst reports since October 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by SunTrust. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by Citigroup. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, December 17.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 8 analyst reports since October 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, January 14. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, October 17, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, October 17 by Raymond James. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, January 2 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 22 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, January 2. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $130 target.

First Mercantile Trust Co increased General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) stake by 43,065 shares to 90,173 valued at $1.02 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 6,508 shares and now owns 14,585 shares. Praxair Inc (NYSE:PX) was raised too.