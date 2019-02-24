FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)’s Financial Results Comparing With DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (NYSE:DTV)

Both FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) and DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (NYSE:DTV) compete on a level playing field in the Electric Utilities industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstEnergy Corp. 11.26B 1.85 1.02B -4.65 0.00 DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT N/A 0.00 N/A 6.09 9.10

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of FirstEnergy Corp. and DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT.

Profitability

Table 2 provides FirstEnergy Corp. and DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstEnergy Corp. 9.06% 32.7% 5.2% DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

$1.44 per share with a dividend yield of 3.6% is the annual dividend that FirstEnergy Corp. pay. DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT has an annual dividend pay of $3.41 per share while its annual dividend yield is 6.18%.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for FirstEnergy Corp. and DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstEnergy Corp. 0 2 3 2.60 DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of FirstEnergy Corp. is $41.4, with potential upside of 1.67%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

FirstEnergy Corp. and DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.5% and 0%. 5.03% are FirstEnergy Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 95.69% are DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FirstEnergy Corp. 4.52% 4.74% 3.7% 19.93% 20.84% 29.13% DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 1.17% 3.14% 3.26% 10.98% -0.84% 2.76%

For the past year FirstEnergy Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT.

Summary

FirstEnergy Corp. beats DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT on 9 of the 13 factors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. The company also provides energy-related products and services to retail and wholesale customers. It operates 24,551 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,763 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 160,259,826 kilovolt-amperes. The company serves approximately six million customers within 65,000 square miles in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.