Flossbach Von Storch Ag Upped Its Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) Stake by $58.61 Million as Share Value Declined; Ppg Inds (PPG) Shares Declined While First Allied Advisory Services Lowered Its Holding by $645,317

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 50.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 6,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,860 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $632,000, down from 11,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $111.44. About 920,568 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has declined 10.89% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG DIRECTORS MAINTAINS QTRLY DIV OF 45C/SHR; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Seeks to Identify, Drive Additional Cost Savings Opportunities; 08/03/2018 Akzo Nobel expects headwinds from material costs in 2018; 22/05/2018 – PPG Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Program Aims to Further Right-Size Employee Headcount and Production Capacity; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Has Identified Certain Inadvertent Errors With Respect to the Qtr Ended March 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Unable to Predict the Timing or Outcome of the Investigation; 21/04/2018 – DJ PPG Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPG); 10/05/2018 – PPG: Board’s Audit Committee Overseeing an Investigation of the Matters Set Forth in the Report; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) by 51.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 761,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.23M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $171.75 million, up from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.38. About 5.59M shares traded or 49.03% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 6.31% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl. Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 234,950 shares to 616,768 shares, valued at $93.26M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 263,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Walmart (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold CTSH shares while 306 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 265 raised stakes. 470.99 million shares or 2.83% less from 484.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 0.09% stake. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 54,100 shares. Rmb Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 365,464 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 3,691 are owned by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Company. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 125 shares. Plancorp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Wisconsin-based Sva Plumb Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Sun Life Fin Incorporated holds 0.13% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 9,351 shares. Pettee invested in 0.46% or 10,180 shares. Columbia Asset Management, a Michigan-based fund reported 3,700 shares. Crestwood Advisors Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 257,828 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Polar Capital Llp owns 707,651 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Newman Dignan Sheerar owns 3,780 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 151,858 shares in its portfolio.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 24 selling transactions for $2.27 million activity. On Wednesday, September 5 the insider Lennox James Patrick sold $63,321. 403 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares with value of $27,416 were sold by Middleton Sean. Friedrich Matthew W. sold 2,881 shares worth $216,562. $92,381 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares were sold by Shaheen Allen. Telesmanic Robert sold 5,062 shares worth $344,227. On Wednesday, September 5 Frank Malcolm sold $64,601 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 859 shares.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 47,501 shares to 48,001 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BLV) by 5,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 46 investors sold PPG shares while 258 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 182.20 million shares or 0.66% more from 181.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) or 261,116 shares. Banced Corp holds 2,401 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar has invested 0.11% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). North Carolina-based Salem Inv Counselors has invested 0.01% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Liberty Capital Management owns 5,587 shares. Bennicas And Associates accumulated 1,882 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id has 0% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia reported 111,406 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp reported 620,954 shares. Bp Public Limited Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 30,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 148,621 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Btr Cap has 0.05% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company invested 0.03% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). 561,894 are owned by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.03% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).