Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Has Cut Baidu (BIDU) Stake by $3.99 Million; As Moneygram Intl (MGI) Shares Declined, Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Trimmed Position

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 23.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd sold 17,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,509 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.15 million, down from 75,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $167.17. About 9.23M shares traded or 208.38% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE RMB 20.9 BLN ($3.33 BLN), INCREASING 31% YEAR OVER YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Skyworth and Baidu Established Strategic Partnership; 26/03/2018 – CHINA CITIC BANK 601998.SS 0998.HK SAYS IT AND BAIDU PLAN TO BOOST THEIR DIRECT BANKING JV’S CAPITAL BY 2.0 BLN YUAN TO 4.0 BLN YUAN; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Sees 2Q Rev $3.97B-$4.17B; 28/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI IS SAID TO PRICE IPO AT $18/ADS; 23/05/2018 – Baidu may sell CDRs next month, sources say; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – HAIFENG WANG HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF BAIDU’S Al GROUP; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, GLOBAL DU BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO BE DECONSOLIDATED FROM BAIDU’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (MGI) by 25.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 66,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 65.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 195,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.05 million, down from 262,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Moneygram Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2.64. About 929,082 shares traded or 60.59% up from the average. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has declined 84.67% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MGI News: 07/05/2018 – Moneygram 1Q Rev $380M; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC MGI.O – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE TO DECLINE BETWEEN 4% AND 6%; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM SEES 2018 CONSTANT FX REV. DOWN 4%-6%; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM 4Q REV. $408.2M, EST. $404.8M; 07/05/2018 – Moneygram 1Q EPS 11c; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM 1Q REV. $380.0M, EST. $386.2M; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of MoneyGram International, Inc. Investors (MGI); 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC MGI.O – FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE BETWEEN 8% AND 10%; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 03/04/2018 – MONEYGRAM & WALMART LAUNCH WALMART2WORLD, POWERED BY MONEYGRAM

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Futuristic Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on February 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Baidu Beats Earnings Expectations, but Still Faces Tough Headwinds – Yahoo Finance” published on February 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Weekly Market Preview: Five Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (ATVI, BIDU, CSCO, NVDA, PEP) – Nasdaq” on February 10, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for February 21, 2019 : INTU, KHC, BIDU, ED, HPE, SBAC, PBA, BMRN, KEYS, DXCM, ATUS, LNT – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Celebrate the Year of the Pig: Get Greedy for Baidu (BIDU) – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

More notable recent MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against MoneyGram International, Inc. â€“ MGI – Business Wire” on November 14, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cisco, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pet, Anika Therapeutics, Hibbett Sports, and MoneyGram International â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” published on February 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 02/12/2019: ONDK, MGI, MCC, JPM, WFC, BAC, C, USB – Nasdaq” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MoneyGram to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – PRNewswire” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MoneyGram (MGI) Ramps Up Digital Service Across the Globe – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2018.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $366.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Dynamic Cr Allocation F (ARDC) by 59,700 shares to 98,200 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 45,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Intl Div (BGY).