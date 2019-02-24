Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM)’s Financial Results Comparing With MYnd Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYND)

This is a contrast between Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) and MYnd Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYND) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Laboratories & Research and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluidigm Corporation 112.96M 5.67 59.01M -1.40 0.00 MYnd Analytics Inc. 1.58M 8.10 9.28M -2.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Fluidigm Corporation and MYnd Analytics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluidigm Corporation -52.24% -160% -20.5% MYnd Analytics Inc. -587.34% -369.2% -215.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.79 shows that Fluidigm Corporation is 179.00% more volatile than S&P 500. MYnd Analytics Inc.’s 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.31 beta.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fluidigm Corporation. Its rival MYnd Analytics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. MYnd Analytics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Fluidigm Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Fluidigm Corporation and MYnd Analytics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluidigm Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 MYnd Analytics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fluidigm Corporation has a -7.41% downside potential and an average price target of $10.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.32% of Fluidigm Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.2% of MYnd Analytics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Fluidigm Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 31.4% of MYnd Analytics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fluidigm Corporation -6.34% -1.16% -7.36% 50.88% 31.06% 30.39% MYnd Analytics Inc. -9.29% -18.59% -34.67% -45.96% -65.68% -62.65%

For the past year Fluidigm Corporation had bullish trend while MYnd Analytics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Fluidigm Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors MYnd Analytics Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research. It offers preparatory instruments, such as access array system, juno system, and callisto system; analytical instruments comprising biomark HD and EP1 systems; integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs) consisting of access array, juno genotyping, dynamic array, digital array, flex six, and callisto IFCs; and assays and reagents, including delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. The company also provides C1 single-cell systems, polaris systems, C1 IFCs, polaris IFCs, helios/CyTOF 2 systems, maxpar reagents, imaging mass cytometer instruments and reagents, and laser ablation modules. It serves academic institutions; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and agricultural biotechnology companies; and contract research organizations. Fluidigm Corporation distributes its systems through direct sales force and support organizations located in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific, and through distributors or sales agents in various European, Latin American, Middle Eastern, and the Asia-Pacific countries. The company was formerly known as Mycometrix Corporation and changed its name to Fluidigm Corporation in April 2001. Fluidigm Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

MYnd Analytics, Inc. operates as a predictive analytics company. The company offers objective clinical decision support to mental healthcare providers for the personalized treatment of behavioral disorders, including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other non-psychotic disorders. The company uses its proprietary neurometric platform, PEER Online, to generate Psychiatric electroencephalogram (EEG) Evaluation Registry (PEER) reports to predict the likelihood of response by an individual to a range of medications prescribed for the treatment of behavioral disorders. Its PEER Online registry and reporting platform allows medical professionals to exchange treatment outcome data for patients referenced to objective neurophysiology data obtained through a standard EEG. MYnd Analytics, Inc. has collaborations with Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc., Hackensack Meridian Health, and Cota Inc. on a clinical study for the treatment of patients with depression. The company was formerly known as CNS Response, Inc. and changed its name to MYnd Analytics, Inc. in November 2015. MYnd Analytics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mission Viejo, California.