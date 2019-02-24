Ford Motor Company (F) Shareholder Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Trimmed Position by $1.18 Million; As Sysco (SYY) Valuation Declined, Shareholder South State Has Decreased by $307,257 Its Holding

South State Corp decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 3.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 4,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,374 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.84 million, down from 138,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $67.33. About 1.94M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 6.55% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.55% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in Ford Motor Company (F) by 98.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 130,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,331 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22,000, down from 133,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Ford Motor Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.65 billion market cap company. It closed at $8.71 lastly. It is down 31.24% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.24% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 19/03/2018 – ClickOnDetroit: Sources: Ford looks to buy old Michigan Central Station in Corktown; 14/03/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases No Drill Magnetic Mount for 2017+ Ford F250-F550 Super Duty Trucks; 15/03/2018 – FORD SAYS ALSO PLANS TO LAUNCH THE NEW BRONCO AND YET-TO-BE-NAMED OFF-ROAD SMALL UTILITY; 03/04/2018 – FORD SAYS WON’T GO BIG ON INCENTIVES ON AGING ESCAPE, EXPLORER; 01/05/2018 – Pizza Inn To Give Away 1958 Ford Fairlane Skyliner; 23/03/2018 – Jeffery M. Leving to Interview Illinois State Representative LaShawn K. Ford Supporting Landmark Legislation Providing Both Par; 06/03/2018 – Waters Chooses ANAQUA 9 for IP Management; 07/05/2018 – Major automakers urge Trump not to freeze fuel economy targets; 02/04/2018 – NARA: Exhibit Closes: Betty Ford: A Champion for Breast Cancer Awareness; 22/03/2018 – INDIA’S MAHINDRA, U.S. CARMAKER FORD SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP MIDSIZE AND COMPACT SUV, ELECTRIC VEHICLE

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $1.24 billion activity. PELTZ NELSON sold $101.38 million worth of stock. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $330,850 was sold by TILGHMAN RICHARD G. The insider Frank Joshua D. sold $147.23M. Libby Russell T. also sold $3.81M worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold SYY shares while 360 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 398.07 million shares or 2.25% less from 407.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Endurance Wealth reported 1,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Liability Com holds 272,927 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Inc reported 736,233 shares. Mariner Wealth Advsrs accumulated 286,373 shares. Franklin Resource has 117,498 shares. South State has 1.01% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Nexus Investment Mgmt Inc stated it has 10,700 shares. 9,337 are held by Heritage Wealth Advsr. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.59% or 1.92 million shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.1% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 32.12M shares. Monarch Capital Management reported 2.05% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Vermont-based Manchester Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Motco holds 0% or 216 shares. Florida-based Butensky Cohen Fincl Security has invested 1.63% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Twin Tree Mngmt LP has 19,180 shares.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 11,034 shares to 79,328 shares, valued at $9.70 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,201 shares in the quarter, for a total of 395,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 84 investors sold F shares while 316 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.87 billion shares or 1.37% less from 1.90 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 90,663 were reported by Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Penbrook Management Ltd Liability Co holds 12,800 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc accumulated 35,124 shares. Intact Invest Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Of Toledo Na Oh reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Shufro Rose Limited Co accumulated 11,237 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York-based D E Shaw Inc has invested 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Voya Invest Management Lc accumulated 2.44 million shares. Bokf Na accumulated 59,387 shares. Kcm Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 1,519 shares. Canandaigua Natl State Bank Com invested in 32,900 shares. Greenwich Wealth Limited Liability Corporation, Connecticut-based fund reported 179,009 shares. Sei Commerce has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Meeder Asset holds 0.07% or 95,769 shares.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 34,869 shares to 230,303 shares, valued at $25.99 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 19,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Extend Mkt Etf (VXF).