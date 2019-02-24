Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Trimmed By $2.06 Million Its Allscripts Healthcare Soluti Common (MDRX) Position; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Decreased American International Group (AIG) Holding By $8.95 Million

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased American International Group Inc (AIG) stake by 72.1% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 168 shares as American International Group Inc (AIG)’s stock declined 28.85%. The Massmutual Trust Company Fsb holds 65 shares with $3.46M value, down from 233 last quarter. American International Group Inc now has $37.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.87. About 4.93 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 37.01% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 20/04/2018 – AIG to Redeem 8.000% and 8.625% Junior Subordinated Debentures Due 2038; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorises Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms AIG Ratings; Outlook Negative; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXTENDS LOSSES IN REGULAR SESSION, LAST DOWN 8.7 PCT ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 2017; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr loses bid to challenge AIG bailout; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT REJECTS GREENBERG’S STARR INTERNATIONAL CO APPEAL IN DISPUTE OVER 2008 AIG BAILOUT; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Net Premiums Written $6.17 Billion

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased Allscripts Healthcare Soluti Common (MDRX) stake by 6.81% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 147,146 shares as Allscripts Healthcare Soluti Common (MDRX)’s stock declined 31.04%. The Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc holds 2.01M shares with $28.67M value, down from 2.16 million last quarter. Allscripts Healthcare Soluti Common now has $1.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 11.22% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 8.37 million shares traded or 208.37% up from the average. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has declined 30.55% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MDRX News: 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR REDUCED RDC, MDRX IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day May 10; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – EXPECTS TO TIGHTLY INTEGRATE HEALTHGRID CAPABILITIES INTO ITS FOLLOWMYHEALTH PLATFORM; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC MDRX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.77, REV VIEW $2.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE – WILL ALSO EXPAND FOOTPRINT LATER IN 2018, IMPLEMENTING ALLSCRIPTS SUNRISE AT SENGKANG GENERAL AND COMMUNITY HOSPITALS SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – CONTRACT REVENUE BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, TOTALED $4.7 BLN, UP 19 PERCENT COMPARED TO A YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR HEALTH GRID IS $60 MLN IN CASH PLUS UP TO AN AGGREGATE OF $50 MLN IN EARNOUT PAYMENTS; 21/03/2018 – GE asks for final healthcare IT bids; 03/05/2018 – Allscripts to significantly expand FollowMyHealth® patient engagement platform portfolio with new, advanced capabilities through acquisition of HealthGrid

Among 8 analysts covering American International Gr (NYSE:AIG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. American International Gr had 11 analyst reports since November 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Compass Point. The firm earned “In-Line” rating on Wednesday, November 7 by Evercore. UBS maintained American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, November 2 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, November 12 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AIG in report on Thursday, December 6 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, November 6. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research to “Hold” on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.68 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold AIG shares while 280 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 753.05 million shares or 2.03% less from 768.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Joel Isaacson Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 3,858 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 114,034 shares. Parkside National Bank & Tru invested in 486 shares. The New York-based Teewinot Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Indexiq Advisors Limited Company reported 0.14% stake. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,003 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Company invested in 282,931 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated Inc invested in 0.06% or 4.63M shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd has 73,917 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation holds 0% or 5,999 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management stated it has 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Howe And Rusling has 50 shares. Hartford Inv Management Co has 110,453 shares. Estabrook Mgmt invested in 130 shares or 0% of the stock. The Texas-based King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased Clorox Co/The (NYSE:CLX) stake by 160 shares to 353 valued at $53.10M in 2018Q3. It also upped Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE:AMP) stake by 227 shares and now owns 41,036 shares. M&T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ:MDRX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Allscripts Healthcare had 12 analyst reports since November 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) earned “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 21. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Friday, February 22 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, November 2. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 2 by Bank of America. The rating was downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, November 2 to “Neutral”. On Wednesday, November 14 the stock rating was downgraded by Argus Research to “Hold”. The stock of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, January 18. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17 target in Friday, November 2 report. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 19 investors sold MDRX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 170.90 million shares or 0.68% less from 172.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) for 419,615 shares. North Star Asset Management holds 639,823 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 45,469 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Ltd invested in 15,750 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Geode Capital Lc holds 2.35M shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 82,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 0.02% invested in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 46,584 shares. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn invested in 0% or 1.12M shares. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) stated it has 0.01% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Retirement Of Alabama reported 225,650 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 56,000 shares. Sei Investments Co holds 0.01% or 121,359 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate National Bank & Trust reported 245 shares. Aperio Ltd Com owns 24,301 shares.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 6,336 shares to 2.93 million valued at $151.26M in 2018Q3. It also upped Western Alliance Bancorp Common (NYSE:WAL) stake by 52,233 shares and now owns 350,632 shares. Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ) was raised too.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $244,070 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $73,349 was sold by Farley Brian. Shares for $10,006 were bought by Aspinall Mara G.. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $9,798 was made by Garrison Greg on Thursday, December 13. $120,840 worth of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) was bought by Spruill Yancey L.. JUDGE JONATHAN bought $99,841 worth of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) on Friday, December 14. Another trade for 24,765 shares valued at $250,027 was made by Black Paul on Wednesday, December 12. 60,000 shares were sold by Poulton Richard J., worth $589,233 on Thursday, December 13.