Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 228.27M 0.53 69.68M -0.66 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. N/A 0.00 8.57M -0.82 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fortress Biotech Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fortress Biotech Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. -30.53% -158.4% -28.7% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -17.3%

Liquidity

2.3 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fortress Biotech Inc. Its rival Krystal Biotech Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 27.6 and 27.6 respectively. Krystal Biotech Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 411.63% and an $11 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fortress Biotech Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 15.4% and 18.9%. 0.4% are Fortress Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 28% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. -11.48% -0.92% -32.5% -67.37% -69.75% -72.93% Krystal Biotech Inc. -7.68% 7.77% 18.39% 59.5% 126.16% 122.72%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has -72.93% weaker performance while Krystal Biotech Inc. has 122.72% stronger performance.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Fortress Biotech Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.