Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S N/A 0.00 29.41M -0.28 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. N/A 145936.80 144.59M -2.67 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Forward Pharma A/S and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -7.8% -6.5% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -35.7% -33.7%

Volatility and Risk

Forward Pharma A/S has a 2.27 beta, while its volatility is 127.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s beta is 1.1 which is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

17.2 and 17.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S. Its rival Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.2 and 13.2 respectively. Forward Pharma A/S has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Forward Pharma A/S and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is $29.5, which is potential 118.84% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Forward Pharma A/S and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.8% and 79.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -7.27% -40.35% -68.13% -63.31% -75% -72.28% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 6.16% -21.13% -28.78% -29.76% 1.66% 5.94%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S had bearish trend while Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.