Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s Financial Results Comparing With MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Both Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S N/A 0.00 29.41M -0.28 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 2.94M 44.48 13.91M -0.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Forward Pharma A/S and MediWound Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Forward Pharma A/S and MediWound Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -7.8% -6.5% MediWound Ltd. -473.13% -403.7% -35.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.27 beta means Forward Pharma A/S’s volatility is 127.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. MediWound Ltd.’s 101.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.01 beta.

Liquidity

Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 17.2 while its Quick Ratio is 17.2. On the competitive side is, MediWound Ltd. which has a 5.5 Current Ratio and a 5.2 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MediWound Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.8% of Forward Pharma A/S shares are held by institutional investors while 36.8% of MediWound Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -7.27% -40.35% -68.13% -63.31% -75% -72.28% MediWound Ltd. -9.88% -10.19% -22.39% -21.8% 9.47% 16.85%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S had bearish trend while MediWound Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats MediWound Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.