Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s Financial Results Comparing With MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Both Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forward Pharma A/S
|N/A
|0.00
|29.41M
|-0.28
|0.00
|MediWound Ltd.
|2.94M
|44.48
|13.91M
|-0.51
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Forward Pharma A/S and MediWound Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Forward Pharma A/S and MediWound Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-7.8%
|-6.5%
|MediWound Ltd.
|-473.13%
|-403.7%
|-35.9%
Risk & Volatility
A 2.27 beta means Forward Pharma A/S’s volatility is 127.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. MediWound Ltd.’s 101.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.01 beta.
Liquidity
Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 17.2 while its Quick Ratio is 17.2. On the competitive side is, MediWound Ltd. which has a 5.5 Current Ratio and a 5.2 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MediWound Ltd.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 18.8% of Forward Pharma A/S shares are held by institutional investors while 36.8% of MediWound Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-7.27%
|-40.35%
|-68.13%
|-63.31%
|-75%
|-72.28%
|MediWound Ltd.
|-9.88%
|-10.19%
|-22.39%
|-21.8%
|9.47%
|16.85%
For the past year Forward Pharma A/S had bearish trend while MediWound Ltd. had bullish trend.
Summary
Forward Pharma A/S beats MediWound Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.
MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.