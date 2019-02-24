Founders Capital Management Has Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $416,788; Mastercard (MA) Holder Somerville Kurt F Has Trimmed Position by $1.64 Million as Stock Value Declined

Founders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc bought 3,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 91,406 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.68M, up from 87,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $171.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $115.25. About 8.74 million shares traded or 6.78% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 6.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 7,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,722 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.09 million, down from 111,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $223.32. About 3.30 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 sales for $11.46 million activity. $5.73 million worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by IGER ROBERT A. Parker Mary Jayne sold 29,192 shares worth $3.44M. On Friday, December 28 the insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $124,178.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Com Pa accumulated 61,513 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab owns 1.49M shares. Moreover, Cidel Asset Incorporated has 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,734 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,617 shares. Middleton & Communication Inc Ma has 24,690 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Van Eck Assoc owns 405,055 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Com holds 10,521 shares. Rowland & Co Invest Counsel Adv reported 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Burke Herbert Bank & Trust Trust Com holds 1.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 12,648 shares. Goelzer Investment accumulated 26,925 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 51,000 shares. Bangor National Bank reported 16,639 shares. Dodge & Cox holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 57,656 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hl Finance Svcs owns 1.76M shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Healthy Dividend Stocks to Buy for Extra Stability – Investorplace.com” on February 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Bullish On Post-Deal Landscape For Fox, Disney (NYSE:DIS)(NASDAQ:FOXA) – Benzinga” published on January 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney Earnings Preview: Bullish Into Low Expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on February 02, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Oscar nominees have already won box-office gold – L.A. Biz” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard: Crushing The Market – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Strong Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard +4% on strong Q4, GDV increases 14% – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. Discover – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 17, 2019.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $4.52 million activity. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider McLaughlin Edward Grunde sold $4.04 million. Haythornthwaite Richard had sold 5,000 shares worth $959,993 on Monday, December 17.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $499.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Limited by 3,244 shares to 95,294 shares, valued at $12.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 8,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 69,666 are held by Lincoln Capital Limited Liability Corporation. Voloridge Mgmt Limited has 1,490 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 5.46 million shares. Oberweis Asset invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Argent Communication holds 0.51% or 20,099 shares in its portfolio. Kwmg Limited Co reported 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Murphy Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.36% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora owns 25,203 shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio. Guardian Cap Advsrs LP reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Destination Wealth has 1.76% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 142,360 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 0.31% or 10,800 shares in its portfolio. Columbus Hill Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 2.26% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 166,720 shares. M&R Capital Inc owns 3,050 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gm Advisory Group owns 2,893 shares.