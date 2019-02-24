Founders Financial Securities Position in Merck & Co (MRK) Increased by $342,384 as Stock Price Rose; Cipher Capital LP Trimmed Its Holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by $945,477 as Share Value Declined

Founders Financial Securities Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 46.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Financial Securities Llc bought 7,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 22,327 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.08 million, up from 15,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Financial Securities Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $80.77. About 7.96 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 41.35% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 019716 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE, MERCK & CO. SAY EPACADOSTAT STUDY DID NOT MEET ENDPOINT; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SEES NEGATIVE FOREX IMPACT OF 4-6 PCT ON 2018 ADJ EBITDA; 09/04/2018 – #2 Merck racks up another win in wide-ranging PhIII Keytruda lung cancer study, this time as solo therapy $MRK $BMY; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA 1Q Net Pft EUR341M; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 56.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 8,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $720,000, down from 14,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $122.76. About 438,873 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 5.41% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $534.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 6,969 shares to 8,735 shares, valued at $928,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Conduent Inc.

Founders Financial Securities Llc, which manages about $511.93 million and $348.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 86,368 shares to 93,760 shares, valued at $11.16 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 41 investors sold MRK shares while 628 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.87 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.88 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pictet North America Sa has invested 0.1% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 93,252 are held by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Covington Inv Advsr invested in 0.23% or 9,859 shares. 188,129 are held by Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Charter reported 145,278 shares stake. Reik & Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 2,889 shares. Moreover, Exchange Cap has 0.9% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Fulton Bancorporation Na invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Northrock Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3,211 shares. Condor Management reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited invested 0.62% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Sky Investment Grp Lc holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 69,355 shares. Hamel Assoc reported 80,644 shares stake. Security Fincl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia, a Iowa-based fund reported 3,037 shares.