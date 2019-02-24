From February 23-24 DopeCoin (DOPE) has increased more than 2.63%

DopeCoin (DOPE) had a good 24 hours as the crypto jumped $0.0001680028 or 2.63% trading at $0.0065521092. According to Global Cryptocoin Analysts, DopeCoin (DOPE) eyes $0.00720732012 target on the road to $0.0130932472283555. DOPE last traded at BitTrex exchange. It had high of $0.0070141169 and low of $0.0063841064 for February 23-24. The open was $0.0063841064.

DopeCoin (DOPE) is down -18.36% in the last 30 days from $0.008026 per coin. Its up 1.99% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.006424 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago DOPE traded at $0.01622. DOPE has 116.85 million coins mined giving it $765,583 market cap. DopeCoin maximum coins available are 575.00M. DOPE uses Scrypt algorithm and PoW proof type. It was started on 21/01/2014.

DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm.