From February 23-24 Horse Power (HSP) has declined more than -30.00%

Horse Power (HSP) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.0006296175 or -30.00% trading at $0.0014691075. According to Top Crypto Experts, Horse Power (HSP) eyes $0.00161601825 target on the road to $0.00323994912611429. HSP last traded at Yobit exchange. It had high of $0.002098725 and low of $0.0014691075 for February 23-24. The open was $0.002098725.

Horse Power (HSP) is up 0.00% in the last 30 days from $0.00 (non existent) per coin. Its down -44.06% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.002626 and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago HSP traded at $0.00 (non existent). Horse Power maximum coins available are 2.90 million. HSP uses Scrypt algorithm and PoW proof type. It was started on 20/09/2015.

Horse Powe is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. it has a 1 minute block time and a 6% premine.