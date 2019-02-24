From February 23-24 vSlice (VSL) has went up more than 5.26%

It was good day for vSlice (VSL), as it jumped by $0.0001259673 or 5.26%, touching $0.002519346. Crypto Analysts believe that vSlice (VSL) is looking for the $0.0027712806 goal. According to 7 analysts could reach $0.00401981289418251. The highest price was $0.0026033242 and lowest of $0.0022674114 for February 23-24. The open was $0.0023933787. It last traded at LiveCoin exchange.

For a month, vSlice (VSL) tokens went up 3.42% from $0.002436 for coin. For 100 days VSL is down -24.84% from $0.003352. It traded at $0.05694 200 days ago. vSlice (VSL) has 33.39 million coins mined with the market cap $84,122. It has 33.39M coins in circulation. It was founded on 15/11/2016. The Crypto VSL has proof type and operates under algorithm.

vSlice is a token issued on the Ethereum blockchain. It represents a piece in the ownership of the vDice gambling dapp and its revenue. This token will issue dividends produced by the gambling fees charged on vDice, which is a fully decentralized version of SatoshiDICE for Ether betting.