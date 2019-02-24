From February 23-24 Zeepin (ZPT) has declined more than -1.25%

Zeepin (ZPT) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.000104208300000002 or -1.25% trading at $0.0082506508. According to Global Cryptocoin Experts, Zeepin (ZPT) eyes $0.00907571588 target on the road to $0.0171341496405461. ZPT last traded at LBank exchange. It had high of $0.0083714001 and low of $0.0081414802 for February 23-24. The open was $0.0083548591.

Zeepin (ZPT) is up 25.37% in the last 30 days from $0.006581 per coin. Its down -42.10% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.01425 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago ZPT traded at $0.03822. ZPT has 500.00 million coins mined giving it $4.13 million market cap. Zeepin maximum coins available are 1000.00 million. ZPT uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 18/01/2018.

Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem.