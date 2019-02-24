Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Upped By $4.84 Million Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Position; Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Covered By 11 Bulls

Among 13 analysts covering Associated British Foods PLC (LON:ABF), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. Associated British Foods PLC had 34 analyst reports since August 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, November 7, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, September 11 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 10 by HSBC. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, October 16. The rating was maintained by Shore Capital with “Buy” on Monday, September 10. UBS maintained Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) on Tuesday, December 11 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, January 24 the stock rating was maintained by Kepler Cheuvreux with “Buy”. The stock of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 11 by Kepler Cheuvreux. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, November 7 by Kepler Cheuvreux. The stock has “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital on Tuesday, November 6. See Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) latest ratings:

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 60.92% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company acquired 29,000 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 6.15%. The Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company holds 76,600 shares with $12.84M value, up from 47,600 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $89.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $188.13. About 1.68M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. NextEra Energy had 9 analyst reports since September 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, November 19 by Barclays Capital. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, October 31. Credit Suisse maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Wednesday, October 24. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $173 target. Credit Suisse maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Wednesday, December 12 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 10 by Wells Fargo. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 21 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Wells Fargo maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Monday, September 17. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $191 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NEE in report on Tuesday, February 12 with “Overweight” rating.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $22.29 million activity. SCHUPP RUDY E had sold 1,600 shares worth $267,206. 8,035 shares valued at $1.39 million were sold by Kelliher Joseph T on Monday, September 17. 11,016 shares were sold by CUTLER PAUL I, worth $1.93M. ROBO JAMES L sold $3.25M worth of stock or 18,000 shares. Pimentel Armando Jr also sold $6.39 million worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) shares. Sieving Charles E also sold $3.55 million worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold NEE shares while 390 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 344.15 million shares or 0.13% less from 344.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boston Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.27% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 437,488 are owned by Fifth Third Savings Bank. Bainco Intl owns 75,867 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc holds 32,143 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Dorsey Whitney Tru Communications Ltd Liability Co has 0.11% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Old National Financial Bank In accumulated 0.16% or 19,905 shares. Laurel Grove Cap Ltd Com owns 4,350 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. 128,975 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 4,375 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Amp Cap Ltd holds 0.3% or 335,799 shares in its portfolio. Invsts reported 851,030 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt holds 0.37% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 5,857 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr has invested 0.05% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.47% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Fdx Advisors invested 0.18% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail firm worldwide. The company has market cap of 18.22 billion GBP. It operates through five divisions: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. It has a 18.14 P/E ratio. The Grocery segment makes and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, herbs and spices, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.