Funko Inc. (FNKO) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Toys & Games company, Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Funko Inc. has 79.4% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 71.40% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.2% of Funko Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.89% of all Toys & Games companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Funko Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Funko Inc. 1.01% 6.70% 1.50% Industry Average 2.81% 9.20% 2.75%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Funko Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Funko Inc. 6.29M 622.32M 52.48 Industry Average 112.27M 4.00B 35.82

Funko Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Funko Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Funko Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Funko Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 2.67 2.40

$17.5 is the consensus price target of Funko Inc., with a potential downside of -10.53%. The potential upside of the peers is 21.73%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Funko Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Funko Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Funko Inc. -1.53% -29.42% -52.33% 24.16% 79.39% 122.56% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 24.16% 79.39% 122.56%

For the past year Funko Inc.’s stock price has growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Funko Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Funko Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.78 and has 1.35 Quick Ratio. Funko Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Funko Inc.

Dividends

Funko Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products. It offers various categories, including figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares, and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji., and Loungefly. brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.