Gafisa S.A. (GFA)’s Financial Results Comparing With D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Gafisa S.A. (NYSE:GFA) and D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI). The two are both Residential Construction companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gafisa S.A. N/A 0.00 N/A -9.42 0.00 D.R. Horton Inc. 16.25B 0.94 1.56B 4.09 8.78

In table 1 we can see Gafisa S.A. and D.R. Horton Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gafisa S.A. (NYSE:GFA) and D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gafisa S.A. 0.00% -67.5% -20.3% D.R. Horton Inc. 9.60% 17.4% 10.8%

Risk & Volatility

Gafisa S.A.’s volatility measures that it’s 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.59 beta. D.R. Horton Inc. has a 1.2 beta and it is 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

D.R. Horton Inc. also pays out annual dividends at $0.52 per share and at a 1.3% dividend yield. Gafisa S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Gafisa S.A. and D.R. Horton Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gafisa S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 D.R. Horton Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

On the other hand, D.R. Horton Inc.’s potential upside is 11.83% and its consensus price target is $45.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gafisa S.A. and D.R. Horton Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.9% and 84.2%. Gafisa S.A.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.4% of D.R. Horton Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gafisa S.A. 2.69% 30.67% 49.44% 19.55% -30.49% -33.08% D.R. Horton Inc. -3.49% -4.44% -16.21% -18.46% -28.39% -29.67%

For the past year Gafisa S.A. was more bearish than D.R. Horton Inc.

Summary

D.R. Horton Inc. beats Gafisa S.A. on 11 of the 12 factors.

Gafisa S.A. operates as a homebuilder in Brazil. The company develops residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for upper-income customers; buildings for middle-income customers; and entry-level buildings and house units for lower-income customers. Gafisa S.A. also develops residential land subdivisions for sale; and provides construction services to third parties, and technical and real estate management services. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 78 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, AmericaÂ’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Regent Homes, Crown Communities, and Pacific Ridge Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes, and condominiums. It is also involved in the origination and sale of mortgages; and provision of title insurance policies, and examination and closing services. In addition, through its subsidiary, it engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, and sale of residential and mixed-use real estate communities. The company primarily serves title insurance agents, homebuyers, and homebuilding customers. D.R. Horton, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.