GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 7.18% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 65.68% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|-3%
|-6.17%
|-9.77%
|-19.47%
|-19.84%
|-22.95%
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|-0.21%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.31%
For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust has -22.95% weaker performance while Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. has 0.31% stronger performance.
Summary
Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. beats on 1 of the 1 factors GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.