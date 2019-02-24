GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 7.18% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 65.68% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -3% -6.17% -9.77% -19.47% -19.84% -22.95% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.21% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.31%

For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust has -22.95% weaker performance while Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. has 0.31% stronger performance.

Summary

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. beats on 1 of the 1 factors GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.