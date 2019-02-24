Garrison Financial Has Cut Ansys (ANSS) Stake By $454,212; Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 11 analysts covering Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive. Skyworks Solutions had 16 analyst reports since October 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by FBR Capital on Friday, November 9 to “Neutral”. Citigroup downgraded Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) on Monday, November 12 to “Neutral” rating. Oppenheimer downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, January 7 report. The stock of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, January 28. As per Friday, November 9, the company rating was downgraded by Charter Equity. On Tuesday, October 23 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Cowen & Co maintained Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) on Wednesday, November 28 with “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by Nomura on Friday, January 4 to “Neutral”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, January 7. As per Wednesday, October 3, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. See Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) latest ratings:

Garrison Financial Corp decreased Ansys Inc. (ANSS) stake by 7.55% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Garrison Financial Corp sold 2,442 shares as Ansys Inc. (ANSS)’s stock declined 16.81%. The Garrison Financial Corp holds 29,920 shares with $5.59 million value, down from 32,362 last quarter. Ansys Inc. now has $14.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $175.48. About 329,856 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 5.52% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Among 5 analysts covering Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Ansys had 5 analyst reports since October 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush upgraded ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) rating on Friday, November 2. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $184 target. The company was reinitiated on Tuesday, October 9 by William Blair. The rating was upgraded by Needham on Monday, October 29 to “Buy”. The stock of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 5 by Benchmark.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold ANSS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 75.82 million shares or 2.51% less from 77.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Southeast Asset Advsrs, Georgia-based fund reported 5,749 shares. First Tru Advsr LP reported 169,654 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Mngmt, Florida-based fund reported 11,368 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.86% or 92,597 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Lc owns 279 shares. Dock Street Asset Mngmt holds 3.69% or 63,401 shares. Bamco has invested 1.92% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Wilkins Counsel Incorporated reported 12,230 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 20,707 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Jacobson Schmitt Advisors Limited Liability holds 28,702 shares or 3.35% of its portfolio. 196,621 were reported by Balyasny Asset Ltd Company. Axa holds 0.21% or 300,756 shares. Blair William And Com Il has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Koshinski Asset Mngmt holds 0.26% or 9,680 shares.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $5.22 million activity. $657,224 worth of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) was sold by Emswiler Shane. Gopal Ajei sold $1.79M worth of stock or 9,609 shares. The insider SCHERER BARBARA VAUGHN sold $461,327. THURK MICHAEL also sold $532,894 worth of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) shares. MAHONEY RICHARD S. had sold 8,347 shares worth $1.17 million.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $2.78 million activity. On Friday, September 7 ALDRICH DAVID J sold $266,340 worth of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 3,000 shares. $160,688 worth of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) was sold by GAMMEL PETER L.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.35 billion. The Company’s product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. It has a 13.2 P/E ratio. The firm provides its products for automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable applications.

The stock increased 0.81% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $82.42. About 2.32 million shares traded or 2.92% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 30.24% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct