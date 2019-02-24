General Electric Co (GE) Shareholder Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Position; As World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Market Valuation Declined, Lindsell Train LTD Decreased Its Holding by $10.43 Million

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 1.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 108,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.99 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $579.24M, down from 6.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $86.54. About 486,274 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 152.07% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 10/05/2018 – 5 and WWE® Announce Broadcast Agreement to Televise Raw® in the Philippines; 05/03/2018 WWE® And SNICKERS® Expand WrestleMania® Partnership; 06/04/2018 – WWE: The World of Wrestling Turns to ‘Wrestlemania 34’ — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $145 Million; 23/04/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® is Sold Out; 29/03/2018 – RTL Televizija to Broadcast WWE Programming for the First Time in Croatia; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 1Q and Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q Rev $187.7M; 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Buffett Comparisons May Swell for Fund Manager After Big WWE Bet

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 8.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 38,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 409,700 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.63 million, down from 448,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 50.74M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 26/04/2018 – CFM says more than half of engines inspected after emergency directive; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 09/05/2018 – Peterboro Examnr: General Electric Peterborough workers told Peterborough motors plant won’t close until Nov. 30; 13/04/2018 – GE: 2016 EPS Reduced by 13c, In Line With Estimate in 10-K; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: PLANNING ON `SOFT’ GAS TURBINE MARKET IN 2019, 2020; 16/05/2018 – GE ANNOUNCES NEW AGP ORDERS W/ SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY; 13/04/2018 – General Electric restates 2016 and 2017 earnings; 18/04/2018 – Airlines check some Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest accident; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07 billion and $4.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.69M shares to 7.84M shares, valued at $259.04 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.40 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 28.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.49 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 20 investors sold WWE shares while 64 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 45.57 million shares or 1.58% less from 46.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cap Impact Limited stated it has 28,505 shares. Scopus Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.37% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) or 287,740 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 5,695 shares. Texas-based Fayez Sarofim & Communication has invested 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). 2,500 are owned by North Star Inv Management. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) or 2,292 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 11,444 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Covington Mngmt, California-based fund reported 665 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc holds 3,816 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited has 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 55 shares. New York-based Horizon Kinetics Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Zweig stated it has 243,805 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 66,945 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Partners, Nebraska-based fund reported 16,335 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0.03% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $41.90 million activity. $220,100 worth of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) was sold by Kowal Mark. DUNN KEVIN sold $2.17 million worth of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) on Thursday, September 6. The insider MCMAHON VINCENT K sold $22.87 million.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43M and $562.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 110,273 shares to 390,662 shares, valued at $8.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $2.78 million activity. Shares for $94,800 were bought by DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER on Tuesday, November 6. 60,000 shares valued at $499,200 were bought by DSOUZA FRANCISCO on Wednesday, November 14.