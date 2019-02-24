General Electric (GE) Stock Value Declined While Bangor Savings Bank Trimmed Its Position; Sir Capital Management LP Raised Its Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Position by $1.43 Million

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 7.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 43,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 630,805 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.44M, up from 587,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.4. About 827,957 shares traded or 28.47% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has declined 8.53% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.53% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 26/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Closing of C$700 M Public Note Offering; 22/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces C$700 Million Public Note Offering; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q CAPEX C$324M, EST. C$325.0M; 22/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: Pembina Pipeline Min. C$500m Offering of 10Y, 30Y Debt; 09/03/2018 PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION DECLARES COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF TERM LOAN; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR, EST. C$0.19; 07/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Voting Results from 2018 Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE DECLARES INCREASED DIV; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS $700M PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in General Electric Corp (GE) by 66.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 90,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,959 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $507,000, down from 135,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in General Electric Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 50.74 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE aircraft business helps lift earnings gloom; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes on Southwest flight; 20/04/2018 – GE sets aside $1.5 billion for investigation settlement after talks with the Justice Department; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES NOT INSPECTING ALL OF ITS CFM56 ENGINES, INSTEAD ‘A CERTAIN POPULATION OF CFM56-7B ENGINES AND THE FOCUS IS ON OLDER ENGINES’; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine failure forces Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 17/04/2018 – FDA: GE Medical Systems Ultrasound & Primary Care Diagnostics, LL- GE Healthcare: a) Prodigy, Model Numbers: LU7248, LU8905,; 12/03/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY – THE POTENTIAL 8 WIND FARMS TO BE SET UP IN TURKEY WITH FINA ENERJI ARE INTENDED TO START COMMERCIAL OPS IN 2019 /2020; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: On Track to Exceed Cost Reduction Goal of $2B in 2018; 24/04/2018 – SULZER AG SUN.S – AWARDED LARGE PUMPS ORDERS FROM GE POWER INDIA LIMITED; 30/04/2018 – Apollo Looking to Build a `GE Capital of Tomorrow,’ Zelter Says

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $672.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 187,366 shares to 828,334 shares, valued at $24.23M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 435,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 539,072 shares, and cut its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 16,025 shares. Cwm invested in 0.01% or 39,361 shares. Texas-based Penn Davis Mcfarland has invested 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ruggie Capital Group Inc has 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Lockheed Martin Investment Mngmt reported 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Kornitzer Management Incorporated Ks holds 0.33% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 1.86M shares. Adirondack Research &, a New York-based fund reported 27,804 shares. First Allied Advisory Services, Missouri-based fund reported 116,460 shares. 224,735 were accumulated by Rodgers Brothers. Southeastern Asset Management Tn reported 43.56 million shares or 5.9% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 155,812 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 97,080 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has invested 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Personal Cap Advsrs reported 2.12M shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt holds 206,790 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $539.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 20,248 shares to 361,366 shares, valued at $25.14M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Intermediate Term Corp (CIU) by 224,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 429,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 3 (IEI).