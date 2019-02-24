General Motors Company (GM) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Auto Manufacturers – Major company, General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

General Motors Company has 77.7% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 32.11% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand General Motors Company has 7.22% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 18.42% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has General Motors Company and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Motors Company 5.43% 2.10% 0.30% Industry Average 60.14% 18.84% 4.93%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing General Motors Company and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio General Motors Company 7.99B 147.05B 5.84 Industry Average 2.53B 4.20B 13.76

General Motors Company has lower P/E Ratio, but higher revenue than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for General Motors Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score General Motors Company 0 2 6 2.75 Industry Average 4.00 3.00 2.71 2.52

With consensus target price of $45.67, General Motors Company has a potential upside of 14.20%. As a group, Auto Manufacturers – Major companies have a potential upside of 160.59%. The research analysts’ belief based on the results delivered earlier is that General Motors Company is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of General Motors Company and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) General Motors Company -9.3% -6.67% 1.62% -23.26% -18.09% -16.03% Industry Average 3.38% 3.52% 8.95% 5.47% 8.81% 7.96%

For the past year General Motors Company had bearish trend while General Motors Company’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of General Motors Company are 0.9 and 0.8. Competitively, General Motors Company’s rivals have 1.87 and 1.58 for Current and Quick Ratio. General Motors Company’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than General Motors Company.

Volatility and Risk

General Motors Company has a beta of 1.27 and its 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, General Motors Company’s peers have beta of 1.23 which is 23.38% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

$1.52 per share with a dividend yield of 3.84% is the annual dividend that General Motors Company pays. On the other side General Motors Company’s peers have dividend yield of 3.86%.

Summary

General Motors Company’s peers beat General Motors Company on 6 of the 7 factors.