GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK) and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) Comparison side by side

Both GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 67.40M 6.07 53.48M -0.97 0.00 Nemaura Medical Inc. N/A 0.00 3.38M -0.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. and Nemaura Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us GenMark Diagnostics Inc. and Nemaura Medical Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GenMark Diagnostics Inc. -79.35% -95.4% -50.7% Nemaura Medical Inc. 0.00% -84.9% -50.8%

Liquidity

GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.7 and 3.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nemaura Medical Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. GenMark Diagnostics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Nemaura Medical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. and Nemaura Medical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nemaura Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 23.12% for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. with consensus target price of $9.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. and Nemaura Medical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.3% and 0.03%. Insiders held roughly 3.5% of GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 71.2% are Nemaura Medical Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GenMark Diagnostics Inc. -7.49% -0.62% -40.35% -31.34% 13.15% 15.59% Nemaura Medical Inc. -14.21% -13.3% -28.82% -41.58% -67.4% -68.04%

For the past year GenMark Diagnostics Inc. had bullish trend while Nemaura Medical Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors GenMark Diagnostics Inc. beats Nemaura Medical Inc.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. The company provides XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It offers diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, warfarin sensitivity test, and thrombophilia risk test, as well as HCV genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, and 2C19 genotyping test. The company also provides ePlex instrument and RP panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results without any additional steps. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Nemaura Medical Inc., through its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes specialty medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT device, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Loughborough, the United Kingdom.