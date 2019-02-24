Geron Corporation (GERN) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation N/A 308.47 27.15M -0.16 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 17.00M -2.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Geron Corporation and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Geron Corporation and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -19.2% -18.5% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.9% -57.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.43 beta means Geron Corporation’s volatility is 143.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.76 beta and it is 176.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Geron Corporation’s Current Ratio is 37.8 while its Quick Ratio is 37.8. On the competitive side is, Acer Therapeutics Inc. which has a 22 Current Ratio and a 22 Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Geron Corporation and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Geron Corporation is $4, with potential upside of 173.97%. Competitively Acer Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $40, with potential upside of 69.42%. The data provided earlier shows that Geron Corporation appears more favorable than Acer Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Geron Corporation and Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.1% and 58.9% respectively. 0.47% are Geron Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 24.21% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -12.42% -18.02% -77.62% -62.2% -29.15% -21.67% Acer Therapeutics Inc. -14.1% -21.03% -35.48% 3.69% 40.37% 42.09%

For the past year Geron Corporation has -21.67% weaker performance while Acer Therapeutics Inc. has 42.09% stronger performance.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.