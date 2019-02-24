Gfs Advisors Decreased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; Texas Instruments Has 1.19 Sentiment

Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 497 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 416 sold and decreased their stakes in Texas Instruments Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 782.89 million shares, down from 794.31 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Texas Instruments Inc in top ten positions decreased from 36 to 24 for a decrease of 12. Sold All: 44 Reduced: 372 Increased: 372 New Position: 125.

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 59.75% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 109,055 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 6.33%. The Gfs Advisors Llc holds 73,461 shares with $6.25 million value, down from 182,516 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $332.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.42. About 9.52 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 16/04/2018 – China shale gas output to nearly double over 3 years – consultancy; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Sinks As It Fails to Promise Buybacks — CERAWeek Market Talk; 08/03/2018 – Exxon says gasoline unit shut after fire at its Italian refinery; 27/04/2018 – Total says first Kaombo FPSO vessel has arrived in Angola; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO DRILL 15-20 THREE-MILE LATERALS IN BAKKEN IN ’18; 06/03/2018 – Exxon’s $8 Billion Wager on Algae Pools Signals Post-Oil World; 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT; 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling

The stock increased 0.63% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $107.31. About 4.39 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) has declined 4.07% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a

Northside Capital Management Llc holds 10.86% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated for 282,693 shares. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. owns 271,550 shares or 5.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Llp has 5.24% invested in the company for 4.63 million shares. The Illinois-based Glenview State Bank Trust Dept. has invested 4.48% in the stock. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, a Delaware-based fund reported 51,418 shares.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $101.42 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Analog and Embedded Processing. It has a 19.18 P/E ratio. The Analog segment offers high volume analog and logic products for automotive safety devices, touch screen controllers, low voltage motor drivers, and integrated motor controllers; and power products to manage power requirements using battery management solutions, portable power components, power supply controls, and point-of-load products.

Gfs Advisors Llc increased Spdr Index Shs Fds (FEZ) stake by 31,742 shares to 428,523 valued at $16.40M in 2018Q3. It also upped Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 7,258 shares and now owns 51,681 shares. Proshares Tr (SSO) was raised too.

