Glenview State Bank Trust Cut By $389,250 Its Apple (AAPL) Holding; Nxp Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Shorts Increased By 1.18%

Glenview State Bank Trust decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 2.21% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Glenview State Bank Trust sold 1,730 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Glenview State Bank Trust holds 76,410 shares with $17.25M value, down from 78,140 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $815.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $172.97. About 18.91 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Revenue of Taiwan’s Major Apple Suppliers +11.5% Y/y in April; 09/04/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, coming April 13th. – ! $AAPL; 24/05/2018 – Wary of China, Macron urges Europe to set tech regulation standards; 07/03/2018 – Friends Fun Wine Captures The Taste Buds Of Americans And Takes A Bite Out Of The Big Apple With Its New Miami-lnspired Fun Wine Drink; 29/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Visual Photonics VCSEL epi wafer pending Apple validation; 17/04/2018 – The new Apple AirPower wireless charger, which is rumored to launch in 2018, could also impact the future of the iPhone’s design; 16/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS WILL SEND REQUESTS TO APPLE AND GOOGLE TO REMOVE TELEGRAM FROM THEIR APPLICATION STORES ON MONDAY – IFAX; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF APPLE FOR “ELECTRONIC DEVICE INCLUDING OPTICALLY TRANSPARENT LIGHT SOURCE LAYER AND; 13/04/2018 – Apple Warns Employees to Stop Leaking Information to Media; 20/04/2018 – APPLE DETERMINED, IN LIMITED NUMBER OF 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO UNITS, A COMPONENT MAY FAIL CAUSING BUILT-IN BATTERY TO EXPAND- APPLE SUPPORT PAGE

Nxp Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) had an increase of 1.18% in short interest. NXPI’s SI was 14.18 million shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 1.18% from 14.01 million shares previously. With 6.03M avg volume, 2 days are for Nxp Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)’s short sellers to cover NXPI’s short positions. The SI to Nxp Semiconductors N.V.’s float is 5.64%. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $94.51. About 3.50 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 33.99% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 15/05/2018 – UBS Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More NXP Semi: 13F; 28/03/2018 – NXP and AliOS Partner for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 09/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV – WILL FULLY REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018, $750 MLN OF OUTSTANDING PRINCIPLE; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors spikes more than 3.5% after Dow Jones quotes a Beijing official as saying: “The Qualcomm/NXP deal is looking more optimistic now”; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 6; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 26/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal in next few days, but with conditions, as regulators fear merged company’; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS REMEDIES IN CHINA SIMILAR TO EU FOR NXP

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions for radio frequency , analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company has market cap of $27.93 billion. It offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; and in-vehicle networking products, two-way secure entry products, and various sensors and microcontrollers, as well as power management solutions. It has a 14.06 P/E ratio. The firm also provides secure identification solutions comprising passive RF connectivity devices; microcontroller devices; and secure real-time operating system software products to facilitate the encryption-decryption of data, and the interaction with the reader infrastructure systems.

Among 13 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. NXP Semiconductors had 13 analyst reports since September 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, February 8. On Monday, September 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) on Wednesday, September 12 to “Sell” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) on Thursday, October 18 to “Buy” rating. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the shares of NXPI in report on Friday, November 2 with “Neutral” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, September 7 report. Barclays Capital upgraded NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) rating on Tuesday, October 23. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $95 target. Nomura upgraded NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) rating on Thursday, January 17. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $95 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, October 3 by Morgan Stanley.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $902,607 activity. KONDO CHRIS sold $647,520 worth of stock or 3,408 shares. LEVINSON ARTHUR D also sold $255,087 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Friday, February 1.