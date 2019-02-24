Global Endowment Management LP Upped Its Mckesson (MCK) Holding by $990,000; Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Lowered Stake in Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) by $1.21 Million

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 16.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,270 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.93M, up from 44,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $131.49. About 1.30 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 17.94% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY19 Mid-Single-Digit Percent Rev Growth; 02/04/2018 – Hyland completes acquisition of OneContent from Allscripts; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – INVESTMENT TO SUPPORT GROWTH INITIATIVES WILL BE PARTIALLY FUNDED BY SAVINGS FROM OPTIMIZATION OF CO’S OPERATING MODEL; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Comprehensive Review of Operations; 07/03/2018 U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 15/05/2018 – McKesson Directors Must Face Investor Suit Over Opioid Shipments; 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative Practice Agreements; 15/03/2018 – McKesson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 52.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 5,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,732 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.10 million, down from 9,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.07. About 2.29M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 8.14% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.47 million activity. JACOBS M CHRISTINE sold $173,732 worth of stock. Schechter Lori A. also sold $946,792 worth of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) on Wednesday, January 16. Shares for $173,732 were sold by KNOWLES MARIE L/CA.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $754.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 163,500 shares to 12,800 shares, valued at $388,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,900 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.34, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MCK shares while 296 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 162.62 million shares or 5.64% less from 172.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Com reported 0.14% stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.18% or 8,000 shares. Loews invested in 1,832 shares or 0% of the stock. Mig Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1,559 shares. The France-based Fund Mgmt Sa has invested 0.04% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Endowment Mngmt LP owns 52,270 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Department Mb Savings Bank N A owns 41,256 shares. Moreover, Sectoral Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.05% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 3,842 shares. Northcoast Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Incorporated (Ca) reported 0.02% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp reported 79,908 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 5,239 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 400 are owned by Hussman Strategic Advsr. Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) reported 0.11% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 36 investors sold CF shares while 161 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 206.85 million shares or 6.53% less from 221.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Geode Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 3.16 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.03% or 20,122 shares. Contravisory Inv Inc owns 9,092 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. The Ohio-based James Invest has invested 0.09% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Parkside Retail Bank And Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.11% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 439,682 shares. Synovus Financial owns 164 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hl Service Lc holds 0.01% or 6,275 shares. Northern Corporation owns 4.13 million shares. The Maryland-based Chevy Chase Tru Incorporated has invested 0.04% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 567,499 shares. Kentucky Retirement has 0.08% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Schwab Charles Investment Management has 1.41 million shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Co reported 134,787 shares. Alps Advisors, a Colorado-based fund reported 961,154 shares.

