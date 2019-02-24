Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)

Both Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) and Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) are each other’s competitor in the Shipping industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Ship Lease Inc. 144.84M 0.46 87.75M -1.55 0.00 Pyxis Tankers Inc. 28.48M 0.78 6.22M -0.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Global Ship Lease Inc. and Pyxis Tankers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Global Ship Lease Inc. and Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Ship Lease Inc. -60.58% -34% -12.9% Pyxis Tankers Inc. -21.84% -13.3% -5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Global Ship Lease Inc. are 1.7 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Global Ship Lease Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pyxis Tankers Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Global Ship Lease Inc. and Pyxis Tankers Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.7% and 0.6%. Insiders held 79% of Global Ship Lease Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 82.58% of Pyxis Tankers Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Ship Lease Inc. -11.31% -22.32% -34.8% -44.68% -34.51% -37.05% Pyxis Tankers Inc. -26.17% -41.49% 37.5% -5.98% -70.82% -65.84%

For the past year Global Ship Lease Inc. has stronger performance than Pyxis Tankers Inc.

Summary

Pyxis Tankers Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Global Ship Lease Inc.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 24, 2017, the company operated a fleet of six double hull product tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.