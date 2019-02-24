Globeflex Capital LP Has Increased Its Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Holding; Piedmont Investment Advisors Decreased Kar Auction Svcs Com (KAR) Stake By $2.06 Million

Globeflex Capital LP increased Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) stake by 31.12% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Globeflex Capital LP acquired 19,900 shares as Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA)’s stock rose 57.10%. The Globeflex Capital LP holds 83,843 shares with $1.92M value, up from 63,943 last quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $1.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.84% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $20.8. About 1.11 million shares traded or 15.54% up from the average. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has risen 106.26% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 106.26% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 23/05/2018 – HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon) Effective in Treating Jet Lag during Transatlantic Travel; 02/05/2018 – VANDA PHARMA 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $43.0M; 26/03/2018 – VANDA SAYS IN LETTER, TEVA ALLEGES SOME PATENTS WILL NOT BE INFRINGED BY ITS USE OR SALE OF 20MG HETLIOZ – SEC FILING; 20/05/2018 – Vanda Insights Doesn’t See U.S. Oil Sanctions Against Venezuela (Video); 22/04/2018 – DJ Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNDA); 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – U.S. FEDERAL COURT AFFIRMED U.S. COURT’S DECISION THAT WEST WARD PHARMACEUTICALS INFRINGED CO’S U.S. ‘610 PATENT FOR FANAPT; 26/03/2018 – VANDA HAS 45 DAYS INITIATE A PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT; 23/05/2018 – VANDA SAYS HETLIOZ ) EFFECTIVE IN TREATING JET LAG DURING; 13/04/2018 – Vanda Wins Appeal Case on Fanapt®; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $43.6M

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased Kar Auction Svcs Inc Com (KAR) stake by 79.19% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 34,973 shares as Kar Auction Svcs Inc Com (KAR)’s stock declined 20.98%. The Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc holds 9,190 shares with $549,000 value, down from 44,163 last quarter. Kar Auction Svcs Inc Com now has $6.33B valuation. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 2.52 million shares traded or 124.20% up from the average. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has declined 0.24% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.10, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 27 investors sold KAR shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 127.00 million shares or 1.00% less from 128.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barnett & reported 552 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Liability owns 227 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 63,247 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp Inc stated it has 1.70 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 0.01% or 838,454 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Janney Ltd reported 4,885 shares stake. Federated Pa owns 509,828 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Penn Cap Management Com invested in 0.28% or 21,287 shares. Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney owns 42 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 9,312 were reported by Toronto Dominion Financial Bank. Zacks Investment Mngmt accumulated 493,188 shares. Gsa Prns Llp reported 21,962 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bahl & Gaynor has 0.02% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). 8,069 were accumulated by Oakbrook Invs Limited.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM) stake by 12,230 shares to 32,114 valued at $2.90 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 256,640 shares and now owns 958,910 shares. Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Kar Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kar Auction Services Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, February 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.27, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 11 investors sold VNDA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 51.01 million shares or 7.09% more from 47.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Prelude Cap Mgmt owns 923 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 92,379 shares. United Service Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Numerixs Investment holds 0.01% or 2,035 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 65,232 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw And reported 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Citigroup owns 53,292 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 23,200 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 40,678 shares. Sun Life Fin Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). 727,023 are owned by Tiaa Cref Mngmt Llc. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 60 shares. 900,000 are owned by Armistice Capital Ltd Liability Company. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 1,703 shares.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $751,326 activity. 1,130 shares were sold by Reverberi Gian Piero, worth $30,042 on Wednesday, January 2. $401,663 worth of stock was sold by Polymeropoulos Mihael Hristos on Wednesday, January 2. Shares for $159,810 were sold by Birznieks Gunther. Kelly James Patrick also sold $159,811 worth of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) on Wednesday, January 2.

Globeflex Capital LP decreased E Trade Financial Ord (NASDAQ:ETFC) stake by 6,600 shares to 47,436 valued at $2.49M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Trueblue Ord (NYSE:TBI) stake by 64,715 shares and now owns 77 shares. Ncr Corp New (NYSE:NCR) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had 12 analyst reports since September 14, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 21 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, December 4 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Citigroup maintained Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) on Tuesday, October 16 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) earned “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Thursday, December 6. Citigroup maintained Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) on Friday, December 7 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) on Thursday, February 14 with “Hold” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of VNDA in report on Tuesday, December 11 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, February 6 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 14. Oppenheimer downgraded the stock to “Perform” rating in Tuesday, December 11 report.