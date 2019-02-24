Glovista Investments Has Upped Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Position by $2.53 Million; Market Value Declined; Holder Kemnay Advisory Services Raised Keycorp New (KEY) Position

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 53.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 57,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.29 million, up from 107,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $39.39. About 5.12M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has declined 6.61% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 67.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 26,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,333 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.30 million, up from 38,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.65. About 7.62 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 18.95% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC-SHR; 29/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net Interest Income $952M; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP SEES FY18 NET INTEREST INCOME $3.95B-$4.05B; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net $418M; 29/03/2018 – KeyBank Enters Into Agreement to Sell Key Insurance & Benefits Services, Inc. to USI Insurance Services; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Profit Rises 29% — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61M, EST. $63.8M

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $384.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Templeton Etf Tr by 257,984 shares to 293,144 shares, valued at $6.25 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 51,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,854 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (TUR).

More important recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Barron’s On: The New Cold War in Tech – Benzinga” on February 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo! Finance News”, Fool.com published: “3 Winners From Samsung’s Galaxy S10 Launch Event – Motley Fool” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) – Taiwan Semiconductor Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: January 16, 2019.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Facebook Vs. Twitter Vs. Snapchat: How Do Key Statistics Compare? (NASDAQ:FB)(NYSE:TWTR)(NYSE:SNAP) – Benzinga” on February 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oppenheimer expects key update from Delphi Technologies – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Motors: Key Comment From Mary Barra – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T Holds The Keys To Valuable Real Estate – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Does KeyCorp Really Deserve To Be So Unpopular? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $326.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,293 shares to 12,446 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,683 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold KEY shares while 214 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 792.69 million shares or 1.45% less from 804.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.02% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). The Wyoming-based Cypress Ltd Co (Wy) has invested 0.14% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Tci Wealth holds 292 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tributary Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 123,000 shares. Wg Shaheen And Associate Dba Whitney And has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 1,940 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.43M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Natixis has 0.02% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 155,790 shares. Prentiss Smith And Incorporated owns 0% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 136 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp New York holds 0.09% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 34,575 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 0.06% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 53,577 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Co reported 25,692 shares. New York-based Guardian Life Insur Com Of America has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Bb&T accumulated 218,193 shares. Raymond James Trust Na owns 20,479 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Secs Limited Com has invested 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Since November 1, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $147,440 activity. Highsmith Carlton L sold 6,963 shares worth $127,910. The insider MOONEY BETH E bought 10,000 shares worth $182,600.