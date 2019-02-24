Gold Reward Token (GRX) registered 16.33% increase for a day

It was good day for Gold Reward Token (GRX), as it jumped by $0.0003360744 or 16.33%, touching $0.0023945301. Top Cryptocoin Analysts believe that Gold Reward Token (GRX) is looking for the $0.00263398311 goal. According to 7 analysts could reach $0.00503258584866356. The highest price was $0.0034027533 and lowest of $0.0018484092 for February 23-24. The open was $0.0020584557. It last traded at LiveCoin exchange.

For a month, Gold Reward Token (GRX) tokens went up 42.19% from $0.001684 for coin. For 100 days GRX is up 29.93% from $0.001843. It traded at $0.002514 200 days ago. Gold Reward Token (GRX) has 20.00M coins mined with the market cap $47,891. It has 20.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 15/10/2017. The Crypto GRX has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Gold Reward Token is an Ethereum-based investment network featuring a universal reward system. Users are able to reward their application users, members, loyal customers, tournament participants and staff with GRX token. GRX is an ERC20 token that powers Gold Reward’s ecosystem.