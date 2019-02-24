Goldcorp Inc. (GG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG)

Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) and Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) are two firms in the Gold that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldcorp Inc. 3.03B 3.17 4.15B 0.09 110.00 Jagged Peak Energy Inc. 547.53M 4.12 8.12M -0.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Goldcorp Inc. and Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldcorp Inc. -136.96% 0.5% 0.4% Jagged Peak Energy Inc. -1.48% -1.1% -0.6%

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Goldcorp Inc. Its rival Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Goldcorp Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jagged Peak Energy Inc.

Dividends

Goldcorp Inc. dividend pay is $0.08 per share with 0.7% dividend yield annually. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. does not offer a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Goldcorp Inc. and Jagged Peak Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldcorp Inc. 0 3 4 2.57 Jagged Peak Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Goldcorp Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 31.81% and an $14.67 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.8% of Goldcorp Inc. shares and 29.3% of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Goldcorp Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Goldcorp Inc. 3.13% 2.57% -4.97% -32.7% -20.38% -25.06% Jagged Peak Energy Inc. -7.26% -18.63% -13.81% -7.42% -24% -32.76%

For the past year Goldcorp Inc. was less bearish than Jagged Peak Energy Inc.

Summary

Goldcorp Inc. beats Jagged Peak Energy Inc. on 9 of the 13 factors.

Goldcorp Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The companyÂ’s principal producing mining properties include the Red Lake, Porcupine, Musselwhite, and Ã‰lÃ©onore mines in Canada; the PeÃ±asquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic. Goldcorp Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held a 92% average working interest in approximately 66,393 net acres; and had 37,695 thousand barrel of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves, as well as owned a 98% average working interest in 49 net productive wells. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.