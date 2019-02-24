Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN) Reaches $19.03 After 7.00% Up Move; Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Shorts Lowered By 9.28%

Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) had a decrease of 9.28% in short interest. PFNX’s SI was 763,700 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 9.28% from 841,800 shares previously. With 59,600 avg volume, 13 days are for Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)’s short sellers to cover PFNX’s short positions. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 60,428 shares traded. Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) has risen 70.22% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PFNX News: 18/04/2018 – PFENEX INC – PFENEX MAY ALSO BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON NET PRODUCT SALES; 15/03/2018 – PFENEX INC – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $57.7 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Pfenex Announces Positive Top-Line PF708 Study Results in Osteoporosis Patients, On-Track for Submission of New Drug Applicatio; 18/04/2018 – Pfenex and NT Pharma Enter into a Development and License Agreement for Pfenex’s PF708 Therapeutic Equivalent Candidate to Fort; 14/05/2018 – PFENEX INC – NO IMBALANCES IN SEVERITY OR INCIDENCE OF ADVERSE EVENTS FROM PF708; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Advisors LLC Exits Position in Pfenex; 22/05/2018 – Pfenex Announces Offering of Common Stk; 14/05/2018 – Pfenex Says On Track for Submission of New Drug Application in 3Q; 14/05/2018 – PFENEX REPORTS POSITIVE TOP-LINE PF708 STUDY RESULTS IN; 18/04/2018 – NT PHARMA ENTERS DEVELOPMENT & LICENSE PACT WITH PFENEX INC

The stock of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.96% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.03. About 115,510 shares traded. Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) has declined 46.63% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GDEN News: 15/05/2018 – Shellback Capital Buys 2.4% Position in Golden Entertainment; 09/05/2018 – Golden Entertainment Reports 2018 First Quarter Revenue of $214.8 Million, Net Income of $3.9 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $45.9 Million; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys 1.6% Position in Golden Entertainment; 15/03/2018 Golden Entertainment 4Q Loss/Shr 53c; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys 4.9% of Golden Entertainment; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Buys 1.5% of Golden Entertainment; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1% Position in Golden Entertainment; 14/05/2018 – RK Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Golden Entertainment; 09/05/2018 – Golden Entertainment 1Q Net $3.93M; 15/05/2018 – Bridger Management Buys 2.8% Position in Golden EntertainmentThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $550.01 million company. It was reported on Feb, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $20.36 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GDEN worth $38.50M more.

Analysts await Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to report earnings on March, 21. They expect $0.01 EPS, up 102.33% or $0.44 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. GDEN’s profit will be $289,024 for 475.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.11 actual EPS reported by Golden Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.09% EPS growth.

Golden Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on distributed gaming, and casino and resort activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $550.01 million. It operates through two divisions, Distributed Gaming and Casinos. It currently has negative earnings. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, saloons, and liquor stores; and operation of branded taverns targeting local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. The company has market cap of $132.14 million. The Company’s lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia.