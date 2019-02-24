Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) and Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) and Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Shipping companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Ocean Group Limited 659.32M 1.16 84.53M 0.62 10.92 Navigator Holdings Ltd. 308.50M 1.94 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Golden Ocean Group Limited and Navigator Holdings Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Ocean Group Limited 12.82% 5.8% 3% Navigator Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Golden Ocean Group Limited has a beta of 2.34 and its 134.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Navigator Holdings Ltd.’s 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.11 beta.

Dividends

Golden Ocean Group Limited pays out a $0.45 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 8.56% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out by Navigator Holdings Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Golden Ocean Group Limited and Navigator Holdings Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Ocean Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Navigator Holdings Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Golden Ocean Group Limited’s upside potential is 88.32% at a $10 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Navigator Holdings Ltd. is $14, which is potential 29.99% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Golden Ocean Group Limited looks more robust than Navigator Holdings Ltd. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.7% of Golden Ocean Group Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 70.7% of Navigator Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.6% of Golden Ocean Group Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 6.9% are Navigator Holdings Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golden Ocean Group Limited -4.26% -11.9% -23.5% -23.32% -16.27% -17.3% Navigator Holdings Ltd. -4.98% -5.99% -5.37% 3.62% 15.08% 16.24%

For the past year Golden Ocean Group Limited had bearish trend while Navigator Holdings Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Golden Ocean Group Limited beats Navigator Holdings Ltd. on 11 of the 13 factors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of July 12, 2017, it operated a fleet of 38 vessels. Navigator Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.