Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (GPAQ) and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VEAC) Contrasting side by side

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VEAC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 4.78M 0.09 108.17

Table 1 highlights Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.41% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.14% of Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.91% 2.37% 0% 0% 2.58% Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.15% 0.6% 1.11% 3.18% 0% 3.5%

For the past year Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. beats Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Irving, Texas.