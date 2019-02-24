Graham Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC); Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Pennantpark Floating Rate Capi (PFLT) Position by $326,482 as Shares Declined

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capi (PFLT) by 6.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 25,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 379,378 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.99M, down from 404,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.77 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.38. About 241,604 shares traded or 51.17% up from the average. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 9.83% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 223.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 41,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 59,652 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.14 million, up from 18,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 15.85M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in RBC Bearings; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Enterprise Global Services Announces One-of-a-Kind Career Program for Women Returning to Workforce; 23/04/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 29/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Denies Claims, Allegations in Action; 16/03/2018 – Prosecutors, Regulators Investigation of Wells Sales Practices Began Around September 2016; 17/04/2018 – The Tornado News: #BREAKING: Jennifer Riordan, Vice President of community relations at Wells Fargo in New Mexico is among the; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SHREWSBERRY CONCLUDES REMARKS AT CONFERENCE

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $4.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (Prn) (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 75,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 2.43 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 532,950 shares, and cut its stake in Akorn Inc (NASDAQ:AKRX).

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $387.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Great Ajax Corp by 39,362 shares to 310,205 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 24,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,761 shares, and has risen its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA).