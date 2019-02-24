Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) and ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:ATAI) Comparison side by side

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) and ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:ATAI) have been rivals in the Education & Training Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grand Canyon Education Inc. 939.37M 6.01 221.74M 4.36 25.53 ATA Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights Grand Canyon Education Inc. and ATA Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) and ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grand Canyon Education Inc. 23.61% 20.7% 16.6% ATA Inc. 0.00% -38.3% -16.4%

Risk & Volatility

Grand Canyon Education Inc. has a 0.85 beta, while its volatility is 15.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ATA Inc.’s beta is 2.68 which is 168.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, ATA Inc. which has a 6.9 Current Ratio and a 6.9 Quick Ratio. ATA Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Grand Canyon Education Inc.

Dividends

ATA Inc. has an annual dividend pay of $0.45 per share while its annual dividend yield is 41.48%. Grand Canyon Education Inc. does not offer a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Grand Canyon Education Inc. and ATA Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grand Canyon Education Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 ATA Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Grand Canyon Education Inc. has a 15.87% upside potential and an average target price of $136.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Grand Canyon Education Inc. and ATA Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.5% and 14.7%. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s shares. Competitively, ATA Inc. has 18.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grand Canyon Education Inc. -8.96% -14.09% -4.83% -1.82% 18.62% 24.43% ATA Inc. -0.92% -9.24% -25% 96.49% 128.57% 118.18%

For the past year Grand Canyon Education Inc. was less bullish than ATA Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Grand Canyon Education Inc. beats ATA Inc.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States and Canada. It offers approximately 200 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across nine colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers. As of December 31, 2016, it had 81,900 students enrolled in its programs. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

ATA Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides computer-based testing services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers services for the creation and delivery of computer-based tests utilizing its test delivery platform and proprietary testing technologies that are used for professional licensure and certification tests in various industries, including IT services, banking, teaching, and insurance; and administrative services, such as test registration, scheduling, fee collection, and certification fulfillment. Its e-testing platform integrates various aspects of the test delivery process for computer-based tests, from test form compilation to test scoring and results analysis; and mobile test administration platform MTS enhances test administration. The company also offers HR Select, an employee assessment solution that enables corporate human resources departments to test, benchmark, and analyze job applicants; and online education services. As of March 31, 2017, the company operated 3,147 authorized test centers. It serves governmental agencies, professional associations, and IT vendors, as well as individual online education services consumers. ATA Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.