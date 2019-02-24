Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Reaches $8.20 52-Week High; Imagistics International (IGI)’s Sentiment Is 1.67

Imagistics International Inc (IGI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.67 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.58, from 2.25 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 10 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 6 cut down and sold stakes in Imagistics International Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 763,294 shares, up from 708,716 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Imagistics International Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 6 Increased: 7 New Position: 3.

The stock of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) hit a new 52-week high and has $8.94 target or 9.00% above today’s $8.20 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $512.33 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Feb, 24 by Barchart.com. If the $8.94 price target is reached, the company will be worth $46.11M more. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.2. About 2.35M shares traded or 555.53% up from the average. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 39.80% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 27/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman, Stabenow, Bipartisan Colleagues Request Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Kaptur: Kaptur: Resources for Great Lakes, opioid crisis, manufacturing and clean energy secured in spending agreement; 26/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Holds Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony; 19/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: MIOSHA and Great Lakes Safety Training Center Sign Alliance to Promote Workplace Safety and Health; 24/04/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 18 Days; 31/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Great Lakes Gas Transmission At ‘BBB-‘; 11/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Names Top Sailors; 22/03/2018 – Ohio Corn, Wheat and Soybean Farmers Denounce Proposed Gutting of Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 30/03/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Hosts LDO/CWO program; 18/04/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Statement on Blocking Cloture of Legislation that Harms the Great Lakes

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. It currently has negative earnings. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

More notable recent Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Aurora Cannabis Beats Apple in 1 Intriguing Way – The Motley Fool” on February 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Certain Closed-End Funds Advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announce Appointment of New Director and Retirements – Business Wire” published on January 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Base Case Of $40 – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2018. More interesting news about Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Teva continues selloff, down 5% – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2018 as well as Pehub.com‘s news article titled: “Timken to acquire Rollon from Chequers and IGI – PE Hub” with publication date: July 27, 2018.

The stock increased 1.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.76. About 35,601 shares traded. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) has declined 15.39% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.39% the S&P500.

Since December 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $941,495 activity. 125,000 shares were sold by Levenson Ryan, worth $941,495 on Thursday, December 13.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $512.33 million. It operates in two divisions, Dredging and Environmental & Infrastructure. It currently has negative earnings. The Dredging segment is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

