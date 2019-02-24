Greatmark Investment Partners Boosted Its Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Position by $385,632; Parametric Portfolio Associates Upped Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stake by $1.58 Million; Shares Declined

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 4.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 19,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 487,229 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.73M, up from 467,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $97.11. About 2.00 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has declined 21.89% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 3.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 8,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,383 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.99M, up from 238,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $50.11. About 22.01 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $27.62 million activity. 4,373 shares valued at $196,324 were sold by CHANDLER MARK D on Friday, November 23. 33,950 shares were sold by BHATT PRAT, worth $1.52 million on Friday, November 23. WEST STEVEN M also sold $1.20M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares. Another trade for 4,744 shares valued at $209,025 was made by BURNS M MICHELE on Wednesday, December 19. On Tuesday, September 18 Goeckeler David sold $3.00M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 63,050 shares. $3.32 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by Kramer Kelly A..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Windsor Cap Mngmt Ltd Company reported 14,819 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Navellier & Assocs invested 0.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Cincinnati Corp has 4.51% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.38 million shares. The Saskatchewan – Canada-based Greystone Managed Inc has invested 0.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ameriprise Financial reported 52.27 million shares. Hudock Cap Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp reported 52,980 shares stake. Lpl Finance Lc, California-based fund reported 1.52 million shares. 14,325 were accumulated by Guardian Cap L P. Strategic Global Advsr Ltd, a California-based fund reported 88,819 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 101,508 shares. Moreover, St Germain D J has 2.58% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fdx Inc holds 0.39% or 216,841 shares. The Alabama-based Associated Banc has invested 0.85% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cs Mckee Limited Partnership holds 649,340 shares. Pinnacle Fin Ptnrs has invested 0.3% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $317.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coherent Inc Com (NASDAQ:COHR) by 45,218 shares to 4,782 shares, valued at $823,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since September 27, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,128 activity.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $114.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co (NYSE:NFG) by 30,335 shares to 118,730 shares, valued at $6.66M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heartland Financial Usa Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 9,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,348 shares, and cut its stake in Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold DLTR shares while 184 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 210.02 million shares or 0.49% more from 208.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 59,580 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. 1,915 were reported by Dsm Capital Limited Liability Company. Jpmorgan Chase owns 7.01M shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited Liability accumulated 99,168 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma owns 0.07% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 2.21M shares. 122,325 were accumulated by Amp Capital Investors Ltd. Raymond James & Assocs reported 258,142 shares. Hussman Strategic has 0.59% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 25,000 shares. Goodnow Invest Grp Limited Liability Co owns 0.85% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 71,635 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 100,334 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Gp Limited Liability reported 0.11% stake. Tudor Corp Et Al accumulated 0.1% or 48,969 shares. Decatur Management has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Principal Finance Group Inc holds 0.03% or 360,514 shares in its portfolio.