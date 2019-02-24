Green Dot (GDOT) Holder Trexquant Investment LP Has Boosted Holding; Nike (NKE) Stake Has Boosted by Sarasin & Partners Llp

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 54.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 4,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,395 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.19 million, up from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $67.5. About 798,341 shares traded or 15.84% up from the average. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has risen 31.71% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 41.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 48,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,201 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.08 million, up from 117,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $84.76. About 4.45 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE ALL 32 NFL CLUBS WITH UNIFORMS & SIDELINE APPAREL BEARING NIKE BRAND FOR USE DURING ALL GAMES; 22/03/2018 – Nike Recorded Additional Income Tax Expense of $2 Billion Primarily Related to Transition Tax on Accumulated Foreign Earnings; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC QTRLY EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA TOTAL REV $2,299 MLN, UP 19 PCT; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 20/03/2018 – Puma sets 2022 targets to lift profits, sales; 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS NOW EXPECT TO GROW NIKE AIR BUSINESS BY SEVERAL BILLION DOLLARS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 17/04/2018 – Nike Creates 3-D Textile for Running Shoes

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “As Nike (NYSE:NKE) Rebounds, So Does Foot Locker (NASDAQ:FL), Says Bullish Jefferies – Benzinga” on January 25, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Boeing, Cisco and Other Stocks With Recent Golden Crosses – 24/7 Wall St.” published on February 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike signs 10-year deal with MLB – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Sneaker Snafu Tested These Leveraged ETFs – Benzinga” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “As Zion Williamson Falls, So Do Nike (NYSE:NKE) Shares – Benzinga” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $66.08 million activity. 200,000 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares with value of $14.81M were sold by Slusher John F. 16,000 shares valued at $1.36 million were sold by RODGERS JOHNATHAN A on Wednesday, September 19. $1.41 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares were sold by Matheson Monique S..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Edgewood Ltd Company invested in 4.46% or 15.75M shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd reported 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cutter Brokerage invested 0.11% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Webster Bancorp N A accumulated 2,092 shares. Comerica Inc invested in 29,654 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Omers Administration Corporation holds 1.11% or 1.36M shares in its portfolio. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel has 0.56% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 38,764 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 343,839 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda invested 0.23% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bartlett Com Limited Liability Company owns 368,205 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 122,545 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1.84 million shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Llc owns 244,887 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited owns 0.08% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 178,123 shares.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 1,777 shares to 76,972 shares, valued at $13.94 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 93,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04M shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 25 sales for $33.68 million activity. $2.24 million worth of stock was sold by Streit Steven W on Tuesday, October 23. 4,466 shares were sold by Ricci John C, worth $377,299. Shares for $1.74M were sold by Archer Kuan. Shares for $48,000 were sold by Narlinger Brett. Dent Mary also sold $314,742 worth of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) on Monday, November 26. Shifke Mark L also sold $863,591 worth of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) shares.

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Best Way To Invest In Apple Pay Is Not Through Apple – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2018, also Zacks.com with their article: “Green Dot (GDOT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Zacks.com” published on February 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 02/21/2019: NAVI,FOCS,EFX,GDOT – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 02/21/2019: FOCS,EFX,GDOT – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Green Dot Corporation Is A Buyout Candidate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.34, from 1.41 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 9 investors sold GDOT shares while 89 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 0.95% more from 42.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Co holds 23,109 shares. Smith Asset Grp Incorporated Ltd Partnership has 11,321 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 400,672 shares. The Georgia-based Vident Invest Advisory Lc has invested 0.13% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.1% or 38,874 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 68,630 shares stake. Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 249,043 shares. Diligent Investors Limited Liability Company has invested 1.29% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). G2 Invest Prns Lc holds 5.27% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) or 162,862 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt Inc owns 0.05% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 3,100 shares. Castleark Mgmt Lc has 0.62% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 241,704 shares. Avalon Advsrs Limited Co holds 31,310 shares. Vanguard Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 5.67M shares. Moreover, Waddell And Reed Fincl has 0.07% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). American Intll Grp Inc owns 0.01% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 37,825 shares.