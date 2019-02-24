Greenhaven Associates Upped Its Citigroup (C) (C) Stake by $1.70 Million; Fort Washington Investment Advisors Decreased Macquarie Infrastructure Co (MIC) Holding as Stock Declined

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co (MIC) by 39.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 22,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,195 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.58 million, down from 56,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $40.44. About 1.84M shares traded or 122.16% up from the average. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 38.93% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 07/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure: Glass Lewis Recommends Stockholders Vote for All of Company’s Director Nominees; 07/05/2018 – MIC Provides Additional Update Following Solid Qtrly Results and Initiatives Outlined by New CEO Christopher Frost; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. Shareholders to Vote Against the Re-Election of the Board at the Upcoming Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – HBK Investments Buys 1.4% Position in Macquarie Infrastructure; 21/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces the Upcoming Retirement of Clayton Woitas as a Director of the Company and Names John Festival as a Board Nominee; 17/04/2018 – MOAB MANAGES FUNDS THAT BENEFICIALLY OWN ABOUT 1% MIC; 27/04/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation and Certain Officers –; 07/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Reaffirmed Its Guidance for 2018; 18/04/2018 – New York hedge fund takes aim at MIC; 23/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) (C) by 0.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 23,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 12.35 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $885.98 million, up from 12.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Citigroup (C) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $64.14. About 14.00M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 10/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $61; 18/04/2018 – Companies’ efforts to cut borrowing costs squeeze CLO funds; 05/04/2018 – Orocobre Target Price Cut 5% to A$7.60/Share by Citi; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NEW FORMULATION, CITI-002, WILL COMBINE LIDOCAINE WITH HIGHER POTENCY CORTICOSTEROID; 03/04/2018 – Investors turn up heat on Citi and Goldman over lobbying; 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator SFC Reprimands, Fines Citigroup Global Markets Asia for Listing Sponsor Failures; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q EPS $1.68; 18/04/2018 – Citi 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 21/03/2018 – MOVES- Westpac Banking, Citigroup, StanChart; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $6.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Praxair Inc. (Px) (NYSE:PX) by 2,451 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J P Morgan Chase (Jpm) (NYSE:JPM) by 124,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.21M shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (Mmm) (NYSE:MMM).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. 7,000 shares were sold by Whitaker Michael, worth $442,708 on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Two Sigma Secs has 3,614 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pointstate Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 69,300 shares. Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4,556 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Ptnrs Inc has 0.36% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 59,954 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Colony Gru Ltd Company stated it has 181,774 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. 2.63 million were reported by Eaton Vance. 1St Source Retail Bank holds 26,939 shares. Amp Investors Limited has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mirador Cap Prns Lp holds 0.16% or 4,606 shares. Community Bancshares Na invested in 0.01% or 902 shares. Nexus Inv Mngmt invested in 3.89% or 378,668 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Lc reported 92,507 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt holds 710,402 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Intersect Limited Liability Com invested in 0.23% or 7,475 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jefferies Upgrades Citi (NYSE:C) To Buy, Sounds Optimistic Note On Latin American Business – Benzinga” on February 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Looming Liabilities Awaiting PG&E With Alexandra Scaggs (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup: Not Cheap Enough – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Berkshire Hathaway Is Consuming A Very Bitter Ketchup From Kraft Heinz – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oil Notches Weekly Gain; Record U.S. Output Threatens OPEC Cuts – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $10.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ) by 1,617 shares to 2,705 shares, valued at $583,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 20,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 927,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 33 investors sold MIC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 12.76% more from 60.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 321 are owned by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Eventide Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 1.03 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0% stake. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation stated it has 100 shares. Advisory Ntwk Llc owns 0% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 500 shares. Punch And Assoc Inv Mngmt owns 166,957 shares. Da Davidson & Co stated it has 0.04% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Kbc Group Nv owns 5,030 shares. M&T Natl Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). A D Beadell Invest Counsel reported 17,730 shares stake. Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 201,236 shares. Levin Cap Strategies LP reported 37,279 shares. Overbrook, a New York-based fund reported 193,747 shares. Northern Trust invested in 377,076 shares or 0% of the stock. Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.1% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC).

More important recent Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on February 22, 2019, also Streetinsider.com published article titled: “Pre-Open Stock Movers 02/21: (IMDZ) (CYH) (CAR) Higher; (CBLK) (MIC) (DPZ) (JNJ) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Macquarie Infrastructure: Revisiting An Old Call – Seeking Alpha” on January 27, 2019. More interesting news about Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “This 10.7% Yielder May Never Be This Cheap Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 16, 2018.