Greenwood Capital Associates Has Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $4.19 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Boyar Asset Management Lowered Its Holding in Wendys Co (WEN) by $302,821

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Wendys Co (WEN) by 15.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 17,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 96,447 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.65 million, down from 114,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Wendys Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.72. About 7.35M shares traded or 107.02% up from the average. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 14.78% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S SAYS PLANNING NATIONAL LAUNCH OF MOBILE ORDERING; 26/04/2018 – Wendy’s Continues to Lead Innovation through Partnership with WorldAPP, provider of Form.com; 10/05/2018 – Wendy’s to Unveil Innovative Restaurant Design in Gluckstadt; 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: The Wendy’s Company (WEN), Propetro Holding Corp (PUMP), And Others; 08/03/2018 – Florida Farmworkers Announce 5-Day “Freedom Fast” and “Time’s Up Wendy’s March” to demand Wendy’s Join Fair Food Program and Help End Sexual Violence in the Fields; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S SEES COMMODITY PRESSURE EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – NORTH AMERICA SAME-RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE 1.6% IN 1Q; 15/05/2018 – The Manifest Finds Starbucks Is User Favorite in Survey of Restaurant Loyalty Apps; 08/05/2018 – Wendys’ North America same-store sales miss estimates

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 94.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 49,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,665 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $227,000, down from 52,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.42. About 9.52M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXXONMOBIL IS UNDERTAKING INITIATIVES TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE METHANE EMISSIONS; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION SAFELY RESTARTS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AT PNG LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Downstream Entries Into New Markets Such as Mexico, Indonesia; 07/03/2018 – Exxon CEO Comes Out Swinging on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims For 15% Decrease in Methane Emissions by 2020; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 29/05/2018 – Once mighty storm Alberto fizzles, but can still soak U.S; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling hydrotreater, SRU; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL RESUMES LNG PRODUCTION IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mathes holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 8,945 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability reported 104,637 shares stake. Payden And Rygel invested in 223,636 shares. Bb&T Limited Company accumulated 752,202 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Co Ltd Com invested in 0.33% or 109,568 shares. Destination Wealth Management reported 1.55% stake. Benedict Fin Inc has invested 1.2% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cadence Commercial Bank Na reported 9.5% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 93,201 are owned by Bainco Int Invsts. Lowe Brockenbrough Com reported 290,138 shares. Loomis Sayles LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt holds 4,037 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 79,948 shares or 2.84% of its portfolio. Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.72% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Barbara Oil owns 45,000 shares.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $459.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 15,535 shares to 66,273 shares, valued at $6.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Therapeuticsmd Inc (NYSEMKT:TXMD) by 77,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $6.53 million activity. Verity John R sold 15,850 shares worth $1.22 million. $757,284 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Wojnar Theodore J Jr on Wednesday, November 28. $614,337 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares were sold by Rosenthal David S. Schleckser Robert N sold $619,861 worth of stock. Another trade for 9,522 shares valued at $746,620 was made by Spellings James M Jr on Wednesday, November 28. Shares for $214,914 were sold by Hansen Neil A on Friday, December 14.

