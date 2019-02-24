Griffin Asset Management Position in Target (TGT) Has Cut by $835,120; Ejf Capital Has Boosted Stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL)

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Target Corporation (TGT) by 12.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 9,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,569 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.87M, down from 76,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $72.25. About 3.14 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – TO OFFER FREE TWO DAY DELIVER ON “HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ITEMS” ON WEBSITE – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – CO TO EXPAND SAME-DAY DELIVERY SERVICE FROM MANHATTAN TO ALL 5 BOROUGHS AND SEVERAL OTHER BIG-CITY MARKETS; 27/03/2018 – TARGET CORP -; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE DIGITAL CHANNEL SALES GREW 28 PERCENT AND CONTRIBUTED 1.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS OF COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: WILL OPEN ABOUT 30 STORES THIS YR, MOSTLY SMALL FORMAT; 23/04/2018 – TARGET BOOSTING NUMBER OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING SITES; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q EPS $2.02; 15/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore; 03/04/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery Across the Northwest

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 26.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 633,079 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.99 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $65.83 million, up from 2.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.58. About 1.42 million shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 32.55% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.55% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 11/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 11 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Lefrak City Financial Center – New York City Region; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Sterling Bancorp; 19/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STL); 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Net $39M; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ACCRETION INCOME ON ACQUIRED LOANS, DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NET INTEREST MARGIN & EPS TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 25 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Port Washington Financial Center – Long Island Region; 02/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp at Group Meeting Hosted By FIG Partners Today

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 788,895 shares to 625,105 shares, valued at $11.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 129,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,060 shares, and cut its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 24 investors sold STL shares while 75 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 204.82 million shares or 2.05% more from 200.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Llc owns 5.22 million shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Inc Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Rech has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Inc has invested 0.1% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Jpmorgan Chase And Communication owns 97,748 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested in 160,100 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 7.61M shares. Ascend Cap Llc accumulated 262,134 shares. Clover Prns LP stated it has 4.09% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Profund Limited holds 27,318 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 15,886 are owned by Shelton. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 45,810 shares.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $679.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,289 shares to 68,413 shares, valued at $7.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Adr B by 6,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $1.51 EPS, up 10.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TGT’s profit will be $787.98 million for 11.96 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.53% EPS growth.

