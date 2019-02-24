Groesbeck Investment Management Has Decreased Its Dollar Gen New Com (DG) Position as Stock Price Declined; Enlink Midstream Partners LP (ENLK) Stake Lifted by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (DG) by 89.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 17,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,100 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $230,000, down from 19,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $118.38. About 1.31M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 13.14% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Partners Lp (ENLK) by 8.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 397,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.31 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $98.89 million, up from 4.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.75% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $12.05. About 26.10 million shares traded or 981.95% up from the average. EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENLK) has declined 16.11% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLK News: 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 01/05/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q REV. $1.76B, EST. $1.66B; 01/05/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q EPU 6C, EST. 6C; 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

More news for EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (NYSEAMERICAN:ENLK) were recently published by: Marketwatch.com, which released: “Need income? These investments are great places to park your money right now – MarketWatch” on March 18, 2017. Nasdaq.com‘s article titled: “5 New Strong Buy Stocks for July 16th – Nasdaq” and published on July 16, 2018 is yet another important article.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 117,400 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $17.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 254,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Energy Partners LP (NYSE:EEP).

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $6.13 million activity.

More recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Dollar General (NYSE: DG) searches for retail space for new concept in downtown Orlando – Orlando Business Journal – Orlando Business Journal” on February 22, 2019. Also Globenewswire.com published the news titled: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Dollar General, Zayo Group, Cabot Oil & Gas, Sangamo Therapeutics, BioTelemetry, and Dean Foods â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” on January 29, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Walmart, Samsung And CAGNY – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 16, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 36 investors sold DG shares while 214 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 235.66 million shares or 1.17% less from 238.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prelude Capital Management Ltd reported 3,301 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Renaissance Llc accumulated 330,413 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Raymond James Tru Na, a Florida-based fund reported 2,025 shares. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 1.06 million shares. Moreover, Pennsylvania Trust has 0.38% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 83,489 shares. Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.12% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Macquarie has invested 0.26% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.05% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 207,809 were accumulated by Investec Asset Management Ltd. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 10,555 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt accumulated 32,067 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Guardian Life Insur Of America stated it has 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Janney Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 24,155 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 138 shares. The New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.1% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).