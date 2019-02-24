Gruss Capital Management LP Cut Tronox LTD (TROX) Position by $14.30 Million; Navistar Intl New (NAV) Shareholder Impala Asset Management Lowered Its Holding

Gruss Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tronox Ltd (TROX) by 65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss Capital Management Lp sold 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 53.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.37 million, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tronox Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock increased 6.78% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $12.12. About 2.13 million shares traded or 31.52% up from the average. Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX) has declined 64.66% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.66% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 25/04/2018 – EXXARO TO SEEK APPROVAL TO MONETISE REMAINING STAKE IN TRONOX; 10/05/2018 – TRONOX SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON CRISTAL, BELIEVIES WILL GET DONE; 21/03/2018 – TRONOX IN BUY PACT TO SELL ELECTROLYTIC OPS; 25/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 25); 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD- ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH ADVANCED METAL INDUSTRIES CLUSTER COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 90 PCT OF AMIC’S OWNERSHIP IN A TITANIUM SLAG SMELTER FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – TRONOX SAYS EUROPEAN COMMISSION TO DECIDE CRISTAL BY JULY 12; 25/04/2018 – EXXARO CURRENTLY HOLDS SHRS WORTH ABOUT $476M IN TRONOX; 25/04/2018 – EU EXTENDS TRONOX/CRISTAL DEADLINE TO JUNE 21; 20/03/2018 – Tronox: Statement of Objections Reflects Preliminary Assessment of Commission; 09/05/2018 – Tronox Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Acquisition of AMIC’s Titanium Slag Smelter Facility

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New (NAV) by 47.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 368,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 408,374 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.72M, down from 776,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Navistar Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $38.49. About 415,161 shares traded. Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) has declined 32.72% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NAV News: 16/05/2018 – VW trucks CFO quits for personal reasons, no successor yet; 15/04/2018 – VW TRUCKS CHIEF ‘VERY SATISFIED’ WITH NAVISTAR DEVELOPMENT; 08/03/2018 – NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP – RAISES 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – NAVISTAR 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C; 18/04/2018 – NAVISTAR DROPS AS VW SAYS ‘NOT REPORTING ANY CHANGES’ TO PLANS; 18/04/2018 – Volkswagen Truck & Bus Not Reporting Any Changes to Plans or Proposals for Navistar; 07/05/2018 – Navistar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Navistar Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 16/03/2018 – Navistar Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – VW Truck & Bus Mulls Raising Navistar Stake Above 17%, Forcing Offer For Entire Company

Analysts await Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 41.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.12 per share. TROX’s profit will be $8.61M for 43.29 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Tronox Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -58.82% negative EPS growth.

Since December 7, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $589,603 activity. 6,500 Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX) shares with value of $50,765 were bought by Neuman Jeffrey N. On Friday, December 7 van Niekerk Willem Hendrik bought $28,272 worth of Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX) or 3,800 shares. $180,250 worth of Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX) shares were bought by QUINN JEFFRY N.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.37, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 25 investors sold TROX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 81.90 million shares or 2.86% less from 84.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barclays Public Limited invested 0% in Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX). Susquehanna Int Grp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 165,860 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Ltd Liability Com accumulated 315,800 shares. Quantum Management stated it has 24,212 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Gendell Jeffrey L has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX). 100 were accumulated by Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX) for 36,533 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX). State Street reported 0% in Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX). 92,704 are owned by Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Llc. Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 14,747 shares. Panagora Asset reported 17,221 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association owns 15,474 shares. Vanguard Group Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX). Drw Limited Liability Company reported 18,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.33, from 0.67 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 1 investors sold NAV shares while 2 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 416,770 shares or 7.80% more from 386,613 shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Westpac Bk Corp holds 146,549 shares. Stanley Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV). Moreover, Sei Invs has 0% invested in Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV). Gotham Asset Management Ltd invested in 5,936 shares or 0% of the stock. Numerixs Inv stated it has 7,067 shares.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 196,125 shares to 2.56 million shares, valued at $183.40M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 659,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Analysts await Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 175.00% or $0.42 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. NAV’s profit will be $17.81M for 53.46 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Navistar International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.48% negative EPS growth.