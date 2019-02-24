Gsa Capital Partners Llp Holds Holding in American Assets Tr (AAT); Tri Pointe Group (TPH) Holder Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Lowered Stake

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Tri Pointe Group Inc (TPH) by 55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.12 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Tri Pointe Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.43. About 1.26M shares traded. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) has declined 33.49% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TPH News: 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group Expects to Open 16 New Communities in 2Q; 21/04/2018 – DJ TRI Pointe Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPH); 09/05/2018 – Winchester Homes Announces Birchwood at Brambleton Grand Opening; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group Anticipates 2Q Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage of 21%-21.5%; 25/04/2018 – TRI POINTE 1Q EPS 28C; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group 1Q Net $42.9M; 19/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – TRI Pointe Homes Southern California Honored with Eight 2018 Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards; 06/03/2018 TRI Pointe Homes Northern California Honored with Six 2018 Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards; 15/05/2018 – TRI Pointe Group Strengthens Executive Leadership Team With Three New Hires

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 54.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 17,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.26% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 49,413 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.84 million, up from 32,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $43.78. About 96,755 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 8.37% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST ISSUER RATING AT Baa3;; 27/03/2018 – AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST INC AAT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in American Assets Trust; 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Ladder Accessory for Painters and Contractors (AAT-3021); 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: Headphone with Video Capability lnvented (AAT-3079); 20/04/2018 – DJ American Assets Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAT); 16/04/2018 – Safe and Portable Outdoor Pet Shelter Invented AAT-3039; 15/03/2018 – Aptinyx Presents Data on NMDA Receptor Modulator NYX-458 in a Preclinical Model of Parkinson’s Cognitive Impairment at the AAT-AD/PD Focus Meeting 2018; 12/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Waterproof Cast Cover (AAT-1917); 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Secure Light Switch Device (AAT-1931)

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. by 143,699 shares to 244,179 shares, valued at $18.90M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 30,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Transcanada Corp. (NYSE:TRP).

More notable recent TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Third Avenue Small Cap Value Fund Q4 Letter – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Reports 2018 Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on October 24, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “TRI Pointe Group Expands Into Top U.S. Metro Area With Acquisition of Dunhill Homes, a Winchester Carlisle Company, in Dallas-Fort Worth – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) were released by: Digitaljournal.com and their article: “Grand Opening This Weekend: Alisio by Pardee Homes Features New Homes from the High $200,000s – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TRI Pointe expands into Dallas-Fort Worth area with Dunhill Homes buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.22, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 35 investors sold TPH shares while 70 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 163.82 million shares or 2.51% less from 168.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 436,500 are owned by Shufro Rose And. Eqis Capital holds 0.01% in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) or 10,599 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 697,461 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile has invested 0.04% in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Geode Lc reported 1.52M shares stake. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) for 87,800 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.04% or 1.37 million shares in its portfolio. 771,638 were accumulated by Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc Inc. 189,959 were reported by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Pcj Inv Counsel Limited stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 120,000 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Css Ltd Liability Corp Il invested in 21,826 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0% in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd holds 0% or 45,763 shares in its portfolio.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $1.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 19,100 shares to 41,832 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 19,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,476 shares, and cut its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.36, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 12 investors sold AAT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 42.99 million shares or 0.08% less from 43.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Monarch Prns Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Kennedy Capital Management Inc holds 0.31% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) or 453,923 shares. Citigroup owns 45,593 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 0.01% or 5,400 shares. 4,718 were reported by Schroder Invest Grp Inc. Vanguard Gru accumulated 5.57 million shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 53,126 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 2,746 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 470,000 shares. Moreover, Aperio Lc has 0% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 28,218 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.03% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Quantitative Systematic Strategies owns 0.04% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 6,221 shares.