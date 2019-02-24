GTx Inc. (GTXI) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Comparison side by side

Since GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTx Inc. N/A 0.00 42.28M -1.87 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 8.14M 13.46 11.13M -0.52 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTx Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -100.3% vTv Therapeutics Inc. -136.73% 10.7% -68.5%

Risk & Volatility

GTx Inc. has a beta of 1.64 and its 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, vTv Therapeutics Inc. has beta of -3.82 which is 482.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GTx Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3. Competitively, vTv Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. GTx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GTx Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

GTx Inc.’s average price target is $17, while its potential upside is 1,503.77%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.4% of GTx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.6% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 9.4% of GTx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTx Inc. -15.17% -25% -94.41% -93.29% -90.3% -90.32% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 8.88% -30.57% 97.85% 1.66% -60.34% -69.38%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than GTx Inc.

Summary

GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, stress urinary incontinence (SUI), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs) to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The companyÂ’s lead SARM candidate is the enobosarm GTx-024, a Phase II open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial for patients with advanced androgen receptor (AR) positive triple-negative breast cancer; and estrogen receptor positive and AR positive advanced breast cancer, as well as postmenopausal women with SUI. GTx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.